Turkey season is almost here. Time for last-minute scouting. The woods are starting to green up, but still open, meaning stealth is essential. Wild turkeys survive by their sharp eyesight and amazing hearing. Careless movement or unnecessary noise make gobblers disappear before you see them. I recently snuck into my farm before daylight. There was no gobbling from the roost that morning, but I was close enough to hear the bird’s strong wings flying and a fly-down cackling sound. I watched through binoculars to detect movement and found a deer slowly moving down a fence line, but no turkeys. Curiosity always makes you want to look over the next hill or low rise to locate a bird, and sitting still was the only way.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO