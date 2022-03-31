ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin says share of Russian-made aircraft should rise significantly on domestic market

 3 days ago

March 31 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said flights should be more affordable for Russians and that the share of Russian-made aircraft should increase significantly.

Aviation was an early business casualty as the West and Russia imposed tit-for-tat airspace bans in the wake of Russia sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine last month. read more

