Putin says share of Russian-made aircraft should rise significantly on domestic market
March 31 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said flights should be more affordable for Russians and that the share of Russian-made aircraft should increase significantly.
Aviation was an early business casualty as the West and Russia imposed tit-for-tat airspace bans in the wake of Russia sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine last month. read more
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Comments / 0