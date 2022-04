There are two crucial things that highly skilled golfers do than the rest of us, and they both occur milliseconds after impact. As GOLFTEC outlines as part of its SwingTru study, professional golfers have their hips shifted more towards the target at impact than higher handicaps, which then allows their arms to be straighter through impact for a more compressed shot. When your hips don’t shift towards the target, your arms have to bend in order to salvage contact with the ball. It’s a move that can leave you struggling with consistency and leaking power.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO