As we look ahead to major season, the undisputed major GOAT is the one and only Jack Nicklaus, who won an incredible 18 major championships. Nicklaus had so many memorable moments over the course of his career, but one that stands out to many is his iconic “Yes, sir!” moment in 1986, when he drained a birdie putt on the 17th hole during yet another Sunday charge. The win marked the last of Nicklaus’ majors, and at age 46, he became the oldest player to win at Augusta — a record that stands to this day.

