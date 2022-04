The Ukraine crisis shows Boris Johnson must drop his opposition to a defence pact with the EU to allow the UK to quickly deploy forces around Europe, a Tory group says.The Conservative European Forum (CEF) wants Britain to join projects run by an EU body called Permanent Structured Cooperation in Defence (PESCO) – a bid to create a common defence policy.As a first step, it argues that the prime minister should sign up to its Military Mobility project, to ease bureaucracy preventing the quick movement of military personnel and assets.The call comes after the UK rejected a defence and...

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO