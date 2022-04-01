ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Global bond funds gain first weekly inflow since early Jan

By Joseph White
Metro International
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Global bond funds drew their first weekly inflow in about three months in the week ended March 30, as a dip in oil prices tempered some concerns over inflation during the week. According to Refinitiv Lipper, global bond funds received $3.5 billion in the week to March 30,...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Wall Street Stocks, Oil Prices Rise After Aggressive Fed Hike Outlook

Wall Street stocks rebounded from early losses on Thursday as investors weighed economic implications of the Federal Reserve's surprisingly aggressive interest rate stance, while oil prices rose on supply shortage concerns arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Fed announced a quarter of a percentage point increase to near-zero interest rates...
STOCKS
Times-Republican

Stocks extend rally, notching biggest weekly gain since 2020

Stocks recovered from an early slide on Wall Street and closed broadly higher Friday, notching their biggest weekly gain in 16 months. The S&P 500 rose for the fourth straight day, adding 1.2 percent to a streak that included back-to-back days with gains of 2 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8 percent, while the Nasdaq composite rose 2 percent. The three indexes each had their best week since November 2020.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equity Funds#Inflow#Tech#Inflation#Reuters#European#Asian
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Race to Best Weekly Gains Since 2020

Friday had little to add to a week of big developments that included the Federal Reserve's first rate hike since 2018 and a slew of improving economic indicators. But it did tack on more equity gains to an already fruitful week. Today, President Joe Biden sought to dissuade China from...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Motley Fool

3 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

Despite being famously averse to the tech sector, Buffett has placed a huge bet on one of its biggest players. Banking leaders are actually in a position to benefit from interest rate hikes. Stock splits can generate enthusiasm, but fundamental strengths are more exciting over the long term. You’re reading...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

How the Stock Market Can Turn $100 per Month Into $135,000 With Zero Effort

Choosing the right investments is key to building wealth in the stock market. S&P 500 ETFs can be a fantastic option for many investors. With the right strategy, you could build a six-figure portfolio with minimal effort. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks fall after Powell says Fed could deliver bigger rate hikes, but end off session lows

U.S. stocks fell Monday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said policy makers could lift interest rates by more than a quarter of a percentage point in future meetings as they battle inflation that was already running too high before the Russia-Ukraine war pushed up commodity prices. Equities finished well off session lows, however, trimming losses ahead of the closing bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $100 During the Market Sell-Off

History has shown that buying into stock market corrections is a smart move. This stock trio provides the ideal blend of growth and value to make patient investors richer. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Reuters

U.S. bond funds see money outflows for 10th straight week

(Reuters) - U.S. bond funds posted big outflows in the week to March 16 as another strong reading on U.S. inflation last week locked in expectations that the Federal Reserve will have to act rapidly on tightening policy to control surging prices. U.S. investors exited bond funds for a 10th...
BUSINESS
Forbes

With Inflation Surging To 7.9%, These Stocks Are Benefiting

Inflation in the U.S. hit fresh 40-year highs, with the consumer price index published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics rising by 7.9% in February compared to a year ago, marginally ahead of expectations. This marks an increase from the 7.5% inflation rate seen in January. On a month-over-month basis, the CPI rose 0.8%. Supply constraints, a tight labor market, and strong demand following the Covid lockdowns have been driving prices higher in recent quarters and last month’s CPI figures were driven primarily by higher gasoline, food, and housing costs. It’s likely that the March numbers will be still higher, as the war between Russia and Ukraine has resulted in surging energy and commodity prices. For example, WTI crude prices are up by almost 20% over the last month, trading at over $105 per barrel, after briefly touching about $130 per barrel. With inflation surging, the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to gradually begin raising interest rates at its meeting next week, as it looks to keep the price rise under control. A 0.25% rate hike is widely expected, to begin with.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy