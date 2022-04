Following a fire that completely destroyed Christopher's Restaurant in Oneonta in April of 2017, I expected, as many probably did, that a developer would come along quickly and snatch up that property owned by Martin and Brenda Patton, to put something new and exciting there. It's fair to say that the loss of this great family restaurant with a unique rustic atmosphere was felt greatly by the community at large. In my own family, it was my kids' favorite restaurant (next to Friendly's) and one of the few places we could go without the kids arguing over it since they both loved Christopher's.

