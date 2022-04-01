Dots all, folks—at the Hirshhorn, artist Yayoi Kusama immerses viewers in infinity

I recently queued along with hundreds of visitors for a brief glimpse of Kusama's work at Tate Modern in London. The museum has two installations on display: Infinity Mirrored Room - Filled with the Brilliance of Life (pictured), and Chandelier of Grief, which are both based on the concept of infinity mirrors. These are optical illusions that consist of (at least) two mirrors. When these are placed to face each other and are accurately illuminated, light bounces back and forth repeatedly between the reflective surfaces, generating increasingly smaller reflections that create the illusion of an endless tunnel of replications. Light rays become fainter after multiple reflections, giving a sense of a fade-out to infinity. Positioning the mirrors at an angle rather than perfectly parallel can make the tunnel seem to bend to one side as it elongates towards an endless abyss.

