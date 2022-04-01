ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Dots all, folks—at the Hirshhorn, artist Yayoi Kusama immerses viewers in infinity

By Susan Stamberg
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yayoi Kusama, the 93-year-old Japanese artist, is famous for her immersive infinity rooms. Starting April 1, the Hirshhorn in D.C. will be displaying two of these dazzling works. Transcript. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Starting today, the Smithsonian's Hirshhorn Museum here in Washington, D.C., will display five pieces from its permanent...

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

5K+

Followers

23K+

Posts

990K+

Views

Related
ARTnews

Tehran Museum Director Ousted After Artist Plunges into Oil Pool in Performance Mishap

Click here to read the full article. The Iranian government replaced the director of the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art (TMoCA) last week after an aerial performer flubbed their performance above a cherished museum installation. On March 12, the artist fell while performing above the famed 1977 installation Matter and Mind by the Japanese artist Noriyuki Haraguchi in the atrium of the museum. The installation consists of a 14 feet by 21 feet rectangle filled with 1,190 gallons of oil. During the performance, the acrobat splashed into the oil and stained the floor with the thick liquid. Two days later, Iran’s deputy...
MUSEUMS
Robb Report

This Picasso Sculpture Being Deaccessioned by the Met Could Fetch $30 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is selling a valuable bronze cast of a woman’s head by Pablo Picasso, dated to 1909, at Christie’s this May. The museum said that it is deaccessioning the early piece, which is the first sculpture the artist ever produced in his Cubist-style and has been in the collection for more than two decades, because it owns another version of the same work that was recently donated by Leonard Lauder, one of the world’s top collectors of Cubist art. According to a Christie’s spokesperson, the work’s value carries an estimate upon...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Picabia Sells for Record $11 M., Garden Statue IDed as $10.5 M. Canova, and More: Morning Links for March 17, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AUCTION ACTION. A 1929 painting by Francis Picabia that dealer Léonce Rosenberg commissioned for his Paris abode went for €10 million (about $11 million) during a sale of Surrealist art at Sotheby’s in the French capital city, setting a record for the artist at auction, the AFP reports. The wily artist’s previous auction best was about $8.8 million. The entire sale hauled in some €33 million (about $36.4 million). Meanwhile, experts have determined that a sculpture of a reclining woman that traded 20 years ago for a modest £5,200 at...
VISUAL ART
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Frieze Discovered by Archaeologist Showing ‘Time Without Time'

The glyphs of an ancient frieze found in Oaxaca have been analyzed by archeologists from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History, providing considerable insight into the cultural standards of the Zapotec and Mixtec cultures. The limestone and stucco frieze was found in 2018 in the Atzompa zone of the...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ARTnews

$30 M. White Diamond Heads to Christie’s, New M+ Chairman Named, and More: Morning Links for March 28, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AS THE WAR IN UKRAINE ENTERS ITS SECOND MONTH, more than 20 French museums sent material—like crates and fire extinguishers—to institutions in the country to aid them in protecting their collections, the Art Newspaper reports. Bloomberg took a look at those extensive efforts to save culture from destruction. In Poland, Bloomberg also reports, volunteers are using a paper partition system developed by Shigeru Ban to create shelters for arriving refugees. Ukrainian artists are making art in response to the conflict, the Financial Times reports. And in Tomsk, Russia, the Washington Post reports, a man named Stanislav Karmakskikh was arrested for holding a poster showing Vasily Vereshchagin’s 1871...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

This Warhol Painting Could Fetch a Record-Shattering $200 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. In what is poised to become one of the most expensive works of contemporary art ever to be sold at auction, a sixty-year old portrait of Marilyn Monroe by Andy Warhol will be sold at Christie’s this May. Coming to a 20th-century art evening sale in New York with an estimate upon request, Shot Sage Blue Marilyn (1964) is expected to fetch a sum around $200 million. If it reaches its expectation, the sale could nearly double Warhol’s current record of $105.4 million, set when his 1963 canvas Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster) sold at Sotheby’s in...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Record-Breaking Picabia Painting Brings Sotheby’s Surrealism Sale to $37 M.

Click here to read the full article. On Wednesday, Sotheby’s staged its first sale dedicated to Surrealist art. Held at the house’s Paris headquarters, the sale was a success, bringing in €33 million ($36.7 million) with premium, across 23 lots. The auction saw a near-perfect sell-through rate, with only one lot unsold, and achieved a total hammer price of €27.1 million ($30.1 million), narrowly surpassing its €26.3 million ($29.2 million). The sale comes as a new level of attention is paid to Surrealism, which will be one of the primary focuses of the 2022 Venice Biennale, scheduled to take place this...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yayoi Kusama
Person
Betsy Johnson
Person
Susan Stamberg
Secret Chicago

The World’s Largest Display Of LEGO Art Is Now On Show At The Museum Of Science And Industry

Discover more than one million LEGO bricks transformed into more than 100 sculptures by artist Nathan Sawaya. Despite its notoriety as a creative element, LEGO is one of the last things that you’d expect a critical acclaimed global touring exhibition to involve. But now, thanks to lawyer turned award-winning artist, Nathan Sawaya , guests can enjoy some of the world’s most famous works of art reproduced using thousands of those world-famous tiny bricks.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Gallery#Art News#Japanese#Smithsonian#Hirshhorn Museum#Npr
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
The Guardian

‘Our traditions have been criminalised’ – the Arctic artists bringing protest to the Venice Biennale

The tundra of northern Norway is a long way from the Venice Biennale. Indeed, it is a long way from anywhere, at least viewed through western eyes. To reach the gentle herd of reindeer who are now feeding under the long pale glow of an Arctic sunset, I have ridden for three and a half hours across the snowy wastes, partly in a sled and partly on the back of a snowmobile, pausing halfway at a herders’ hut (no electricity, no water, but nevertheless a cosy refuge). We are somewhere off the road that links the villages of Karasjok and Kautokeino. To the north of us is Hammerfest. North of that, the Barents Sea.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Tokyo, JP
Nature.com

The illusion of infinity

I recently queued along with hundreds of visitors for a brief glimpse of Kusama's work at Tate Modern in London. The museum has two installations on display: Infinity Mirrored Room - Filled with the Brilliance of Life (pictured), and Chandelier of Grief, which are both based on the concept of infinity mirrors. These are optical illusions that consist of (at least) two mirrors. When these are placed to face each other and are accurately illuminated, light bounces back and forth repeatedly between the reflective surfaces, generating increasingly smaller reflections that create the illusion of an endless tunnel of replications. Light rays become fainter after multiple reflections, giving a sense of a fade-out to infinity. Positioning the mirrors at an angle rather than perfectly parallel can make the tunnel seem to bend to one side as it elongates towards an endless abyss.
MUSEUMS
Vogue Magazine

A Glimpse Into This Year’s Whitney Biennial

In organizing the 2022 Whitney Biennial—the museum’s 80th, somehow, in 90 years—senior curators David Breslin and Adrienne Edwards followed a series of “hunches.” These related to the expressive capabilities of abstraction, as well as to notions like “a kind of lush conceptualism, auto-ethnographic methodology, language and narrative in visual art, and sinister pop,” Edwards writes in the show’s catalogue; adding up to a wide-ranging examination of the state of contemporary art in our strange and fractious times. Breslin and Edwards’s efforts, which began at the end of 2019, have resulted in a commanding exhibition showcasing 63 artists and collectives—most living, some dead—working across painting, sculpture, photography, video, and choreography and spanning four levels of the museum. Among the biggest names are Charles Ray (who also has a show up at the Metropolitan Museum of Art right now), N. H. Pritchard, Yto Barrada, Ellen Gallagher, and Adam Pendleton.
VISUAL ART
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
23K+
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy