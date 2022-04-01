ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

New Mexico launches cannabis sales, within Texans' reach

By The Associated Press
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 2 days ago
SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico is bringing sales of recreational marijuana to the doorstep of Texas, the largest prohibition state, as the movement toward broad legalization sweeps up even more of the American West. As of midnight Friday in New Mexico, anyone 21 and older can purchase...

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

