VIDEO: Gas tax holiday begins today in Connecticut

Gas prices may have temporarily stopped increasing, but state Sen. Jake Corman still wants the state to consider a gas tax holiday through the end of the year. On Monday, Corman, R-Centre/Mifflin/Juniata/Huntingdon, introduced Senate Bill 10, the Consumer Gas Prices Relief Act, to lower the state’s liquid fuels tax by one-third through the end of the year while also using federal stimulus money to help pay for Pennsylvania State Police operations so money wouldn’t need to be taken from the state’s Motor License Fund. Corman is also calling on a $650 million bond to pay for infrastructure work that would have been paid for with gas tax receipts.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO