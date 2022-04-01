TRENDING NOW: Giraffes ready for breakfast, dog and bird friends, baby girl loves her pet dog

A mum has criticised doctors for repeatedly missing her baby daughter’s brain tumour, leaving the child with a 50 per cent chance of survival.Chloe Wright, 26, from Stoke-on-Trent said her daughter, Esmai, was sent home from hospital several times despite suffering multiple seizures - which she repeatedly recorded and shared with doctors.One-year-old Esmai was later diagnosed with a rare and aggressive anaplastic ependymoma tumour that is about the size of a grapefruit.Ms Wright, a bartender, said doctors gave a her a different diagnosis every time they visited A&E where it was insisted her daughter was “perfectly healthy”.The mum said she...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO