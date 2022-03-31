ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Chris Paul comes up clutch late in win over Warrios

fantasypros.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Paul produced 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and a steal over 33 minutes of play in the Suns’ 107-103...

www.fantasypros.com

fadeawayworld.net

Jimmy Butler Reacts To His Beef With Coach Spoelstra And Udonis Haslem: “Everything's Not Going To Be All Good. Everything’s Not Going To Be All Bad. We Understand That.”

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been a constant in news headlines over the last few days. No, it is not because of some sensational win or anything. Instead, the reason for it is due to a pretty heated altercation between Jimmy Butler, head coach Erik Spoelstra, and veteran Udonis Haslem.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Clayton Keller injured in win

Clayton Keller took a nasty spill into the boards late in the 3rd period against the San Jose Sharks. The injury does not look good and it appears Keller could miss an extended period of time. The 23-year-old is having an incredible season and was on pace for a career year. Keller is leading the Coyotes in scoring by 15 with 63 points (28 goals, 35 assists) in 67 games. If the fifth year winger does miss an extended period of time it will certainly be a blow to managers that roster him.
NHL
fantasypros.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 40 and provides game-winning block

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to a 118-116 win over the Sixers with 40 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists in 38 minutes. The two-time MVP also swatted a shot by Joel Embiid in the closing seconds to secure the win. Fantasy Impact:. Antetokounmpo looks like he is getting into...
NBA
fantasypros.com

Jayson Tatum scores 23 in Wednesday loss

Tatum has been one of the best offensive players in the NBA, this season. He has scored at least 21 points in every game he has played in since February 8th, including a 50-piece on March 6th against Brooklyn. Tatum may need to carry the Celtics if they want to make a deep playoff push, so hopefully this scoring-tear continues. He will look to stay hot against the Pacers on Friday.
NBA
Reuters

NBA roundup: Clippers set franchise single-game scoring mark

April 2 - Robert Covington scored a career-high 43 points thanks to 11 3-pointers as the visiting Los Angeles Clippers routed the Milwaukee Bucks 153-119 on Friday night to snap a four-game road losing streak. With four of Los Angeles' starters out, Covington added eight rebounds and shot 15 of...
NBA
fantasypros.com

Joel Embiid posts double-double but comes up short against the Bucks

Joel Embiid posted a big stat line with 29 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists on Tuesday but had his game-tying attempt blocked by Giannis Antetokounmpo in the closing seconds of a 118-116 loss. Embiid made 11-of-21 shots from the field including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc in 39 minutes.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Jordan Poole nears 38 point triple double in loss

Jordan Poole notched 38 points (11-22 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 37 minutes in the Warriors’ 107-103 loss to the Suns Wednesday night. Fantasy Impact:. Poole took it upon himself yet again to will the Warriors to victory Wednesday, but came...
NBA
fantasypros.com

Paul George scores 22 points in overtime loss to Bulls

Paul George notched 22 points (7-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, five assists and three steals over 32 minutes in the Clippers 135-130 overtime loss to the Bulls Thursday. Fantasy Impact:. George wasn't quite as efficient Thursday as he was in his debut return, but he still managed...
NBA
fantasypros.com

Terry Rozier scores 15 points in win over the Knicks

Terry Rozier totaled 15 points (5-16 FG, 1-8 3PT, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, and two steals in the Hornets’ 125-114 win over the Knicks on Wednesday. Rozier scored 15.0 points in the Hornets’ win over the Knicks putting together a tolerable fantasy performance given his discounted price-point. However, it did leave a lot to be desired as he also put together another floor game that could have certainly jeopardized your tournament hopes of victory. His price-point although discounted is a little rich considering his recent form. Should his price continue to drop he could be worth investing in given the upside we know he has, but only time will tell which level of exposure is just right to hedge against the risk that can come along with rostering him at this point.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Deni Avdija scores 14 points in loss to the Bulls

Deni Avdija totaled 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3PT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block, and one steal in the Wizards’ 107-94 loss to the Bulls on Tuesday. Avdija scored 14.0 points in the Wizards’ loss to the Bulls while also contributing to every category of the stat-sheet. This was a nice showing as he was able to demonstrate the versatility of his game. He is a strong single-game asset, however, has too low a floor and ceiling to warrant any serious lineup consideration in any other formats beyond that.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Draymond Green puts in all-around performance in loss

Draymond Green recorded eight points (2-4 FG, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and three blocks over 31 minutes of play in the Warriors’ 107-103 loss to the Suns. Fantasy Impact:. Green made his presence felt in every aspect of the match Wednesday, racking up the most...
NBA

