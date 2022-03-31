Report: Huggins in line for 2022 Hall of Fame class

MORGANTOWN, W.Va — WVU women’s basketball has a new head coach. Director of Athletics Shane Lyons has announced that former University of South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit will replace Mike Carey in that role. Carey recently retired after 21 seasons at WVU a 34 total seasons as a collegiate head coach.
Brady Manek had a successful four seasons at Oklahoma from 2017-2021, but he has taken his game to another level during his fifth-year at North Carolina this season. After averaging 11.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game over his four years with the Sooners, Manek is now excelling with the Tar Heels.
After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
Jayhawks fans know the mantra, Pay Heed All Who Enter: Beware of the Phog. Real college basketball fans shouldn't just beware but be aware of the contributions of the man who coached the Jayhawks for 39 seasons between 1907 and 1956.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It’s the first basketball Buckeye ReTalkable here on Buckeye Talk, with good reason. The Final Four is back in New Orleans this weekend, and the Kansas Jayhawks are there again as well. That’s two of the three pieces from Ohio State’s last Final Four trip in 2012. It was in New Orleans, and it was against Kansas.
West Virginia’s women’s basketball program has selected its next head coach. Dawn Plitzuweit, who leaves behind a successful six-season stint at South Dakota, was chosen Thursday to lead the Mountaineers. A formal introduction is expected next week. “Dawn is a proven winner everywhere she has been, and her...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Basketball Fans took the day off work, and took their kids out of school, to see their Jayhawks one last time before the Final Four. Danielle Ortiz got autographs of some of her favorite players alongside her son and daughter. “My dad used to bring...
OSU to induct five into Athletics Hall of Honor Class. Former wide receiver Rashaun Woods and four others will be inducted into the Oklahoma State University Athletics Hall of Honor, the school announced Thursday. In addition to Woods, the 2022 class includes softball coach Sandy Fischer, soccer player Adrianna "AD"...
NEW ORLEANS — As Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self and his team arrived at their hotel Wednesday in New Orleans for the Final Four, Self appeared as easy-going as he’d later describe his players to be.
Of course, as Self pointed out, it was the Wednesday before a Saturday game. Maybe he’ll feel...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dawn Staley is already in the Hall of Fame as a feisty, fiery point guard. She one day might make it there too, for her coaching career. So, Staley was asked Saturday, if she was a better player or coach. “That’s a good question,” said South...
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU announced a contract extension for coach Jamie Dixon through the 2027-28 season Friday after he led his alma mater to its first NCAA Tournament victory in 35 years. Dixon was a player in 1987 the last time the Horned Frogs won a tournament...
Will injured Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams III make an early return to the court after hearing news that the best-case scenario for his surgery to repair his torn meniscus was the outcome we had all been hoping to hear?. Even better, there is even some optimism the Timelord...
CHICAGO, Ill. – Future Kansas men’s basketball players Gradey Dick and Ernest Udeh competed in the 2022 McDonald’s All-American Game on Tuesday, March 29, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Another future Jayhawk, M.J. Rice, was selected to the game, but did not compete due to a minor injury.
Ohio basketball legend Bob Huggins received his sport's ultimate honor Saturday. The West Virginia head coach — whose college coaching journey included successful runs locally at Walsh and Akron — is part of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2022. Former Cavs head coach George Karl is also a part of the class.
On Saturday, the Final Four teams remaining in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament square off for a chance to play in the National Championship Game. This includes one of the sport’s greatest rivalries taking place. Watch the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and DirecTV...
