Drafting the Steelers needs: Non-quarterback mock draft update

By Curt Popejoy
 2 days ago
At this point, the 2022 NFL draft will be defined for the Pittsburgh Steelers by if they draft a quarterback in the first round. Here is our look at a full seven-round mock draft that hits all of the Steelers needs but doesn’t add a quarterback.

First round-WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

With only Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool on the roster with any real experience, Ohio State’s Chris Olave makes perfect sense. He’s the true No. 1 receiver this offense is lacking.

Second round-RB Kenny Walker, Michigan State

Too early for a running back? Not if you can land a talent like Michigan State’s Kenny Walker in the second round. Walker is a burner, built low to the ground and has a complete game.

Third round-OT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh has its starting offensive tackles but very little talent behind them. Minnesota’s Daniel Faalele is a huge man who is an absolute mauler in the run game.

Fourth round-S Nick Cross, Maryland

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland’s Nick Cross is an enforcer in the defensive secondary with elite physicality and the ability to play at any depth. You add in NFL size and exceptional deep speed and he’s the perfect replacement for Terrell Edmunds.

Sixth round-FB Connor Heyward, Michigan State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

If there is any justice in the world, Pittsburgh will draft fullback Connor Heyward. He’s a perfect h-back and could replace multiple players on the roster with his broad skill set.

Seventh round-DT Marquan McCall, Kentucky

Pittsburgh might not need to spend a high pick on a defensive lineman with the return of Chris Wormley and potentially Stephon Tuitt but Kentucky’s Marquan McCall is a massive pure nose tackle who could create chaos in run sets.

Seventh round-EDGE Christopher Allen, Alabama

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

If it weren’t for his injury red flags, Alabama’s Christopher Allen would be a first or second-round pick. But in the seventh round, taking a flyer on the troubled but talented Allen is a no-risk pick.

