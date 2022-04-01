ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada County, CA

Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy student-athletes among best in nation

By Submitted to the Sierra Sun
Sierra Sun
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy student-athletes have had great success this past winter, with a record number qualifying for spots at national races and competitions. “It’s so exciting to see such strong results throughout our programming at the end of the season,” said Executive Director and Head of School Brian...

Sierra Sun

Local Olympian steps away: Hannah Halvorsen announces decision to move on from professional ski racing

One of the greatest Nordic skiers to come out of the Truckee-Tahoe area announced she’s stepping away from the sport. Hannah Halvorsen, 24, on Thursday announced she’s transitioning away from professional ski racing following a career that included numerous World Cup starts since her debut in 2019. Later that year she suffered a career-threatening injuries when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. The accident left her with a fractured tibia, a torn and detached MCL and PCL, and bleeding and bruising in her brain. And yet, the Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy alumna fought back to earn a place on the U.S. Ski Team and in December posted a career-best seventh place finish at a World Cup sprint event in Dresden, Germany. Halvorsen would later be named to her first Olympic team. She competed in sprint during the Beijing games and finished in 43rd place.
