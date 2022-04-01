Local skiers finish near top of Freeride World Tour rankings
By Justin Scacco
Sierra Sun
2 days ago
The Lake Tahoe area has long been home to some of the top big mountain skiers and riders. From numerous athletes emerging on the junior level to three-time Freeride World Tour Champion Sammy Luebke, the region’s mountains, programs, and teams have produced world-class talent. This year, local skier Lily Bradley has...
One of the greatest Nordic skiers to come out of the Truckee-Tahoe area announced she’s stepping away from the sport. Hannah Halvorsen, 24, on Thursday announced she’s transitioning away from professional ski racing following a career that included numerous World Cup starts since her debut in 2019. Later that year she suffered a career-threatening injuries when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. The accident left her with a fractured tibia, a torn and detached MCL and PCL, and bleeding and bruising in her brain. And yet, the Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy alumna fought back to earn a place on the U.S. Ski Team and in December posted a career-best seventh place finish at a World Cup sprint event in Dresden, Germany. Halvorsen would later be named to her first Olympic team. She competed in sprint during the Beijing games and finished in 43rd place.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Vail Resorts on Sunday announced that it has entered into an agreement to purchase a majority stake in Andermatt-Sedrun Sport AG from Andermatt Swiss Alps AG, marking the company’s first strategic investment in a ski resort in Europe. Andermatt-Sedrun is a destination ski resort...
British number one Cameron Norrie has moved into the top 10 of the world rankings for the first time. In February the 26-year-old won his third career title at Delray Beach and reached the final of the Mexican Open, where he lost to Rafael Nadal. Norrie won two of the...
The North Tahoe and Truckee track and field teams made the trip to Rocklin on Saturday to compete against hundreds of other student-athletes at a meet featuring 30 teams from around the state. This year’s Thunder Invitational saw several events with more than 50 competitors in the field, and though...
Fresh episode is live now! Spring waterfall and skiing guide, local/national headlines and an in-depth convo with Executive Director of Sustain Tahoe, Jacquie Chandler. Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now...
New world No. 1 Iga Swiatek revealed her team gives her pep talks before matches and that's what helps her focus. Swiatek, 20, has been absolutely dominant in recent weeks as she is a win away from winning her 17th consecutive match. Swiatek, who lifted her first title of the...
Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy student-athletes have had great success this past winter, with a record number qualifying for spots at national races and competitions. “It’s so exciting to see such strong results throughout our programming at the end of the season,” said Executive Director and Head of School Brian Krill. “It is a testament to all the hard work of the student-athletes, the coaches, and the whole team. And I am always emphasizing that while we celebrate these top achievements, we also recognize the process all our student-athletes go through to be at their best.”
Flavio Michetti, Marco Florioli, Riccardo Fantinelli and Pietro Guido Fenoglio will make up the blue quartet that will take part in the Copa Real Club de Golf Sotogrande - Campeonato Europeo de Naciones scheduled on the course of the Real Club de Golf de Sotogrande in Sotogrande, near Cadiz in Spain, until April 2.
Former world No. 16 Philipp Kohlschreiber has been awarded a wildcard into Munich, the tournament organizers announced on Friday. Kohlschreiber, 38, is set to make his 17th appearance on the clay courts of Munich. Kohlschreiber is no stranger to the Munich event, having made his debut at the tournament long ago in 2002.
A Trego ax-thrower hopes her story of perseverance inspires others like her to pick up a hatchet.
Lindy Smith fell and sustained a head injury on her 35th wedding anniversary last May. She was airlifted to Logan Health Medical Center, where she awoke to find she didn’t recognize anyone, not even her husband Ken.
Just a month later, Smith was back in action with a hatchet in her hands. Even though she had to be reintroduced to all her teammates, Smith nonetheless showed up to compete at an ax-throwing competition in Billings, where she took the award for top female...
World No. 77 Naomi Osaka promised herself she wouldn't go down without a proper fight and her resilience paid off as she claimed a comeback win over Belinda Bencic in the Miami Masters semifinal. Osaka, who received a wildcard into Miami, overcame former world No. 4 Bencic 4-6 6-3 6-4...
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Bowl Incline has been a staple of Incline Village since 1965, and after almost a year of being shut down, new owners Tracy and Steve Tomkovicz and their family are thrilled to welcome the community back in a completely re-vamped space. “When I say it’s...
Until mid-week, Jumbo-Visma had the outright favourite to win the Tour of Flanders in Wout van Aert. But after their Classics captain came down with COVID-19 and was forced to miss his home race the team came away empty handed despite taking the race on with an aggressive strategy. The best the team could manage was ninth with Christophe Laporte.
SANTIAGO DEL ESTERO, Argentina, April 3 (Reuters) - Aleix Espargaro claimed his maiden MotoGP win at the Argentine Grand Prix on Sunday with an intense ride which also gave Aprilia their first ever victory in the MotoGP era. Pole sitter Espargaro, competing in his 200th MotoGP race, was overtaken before...
Iga Swiatek was relaxing in bed with her laptop when she heard the news: Ashleigh Barty, the recent dominant force in women's tennis and Australian Open champion seven weeks previously, was retiring. A fortnight later, 20-year-old Swiatek has replaced Barty as world number one and marked the achievement in style...
Spain's Aleix Espargaro won his first MotoGP race at the 200th attempt in Argentina on Sunday and tearfully admitted: "It's really special". "It's particularly special as it was my 200th race in MotoGP."
In all, Espargaro has taken part in 283 grand prix across the sport's three classes since his 2004 debut in the now defunct 125cc class.
Caeleb Dressel picked up his first Pro Swim Series race victory since the Tokyo Olympics, though he had to share it. Dressel, who earned five gold medals last summer, tied for the win in a 100m freestyle in San Antonio on Saturday, the last day of the final top-level meet before the world championships trials in four weeks.
Former world No. 3 Dominic Thiem revealed he hasn't yet tested negative for COVID-19. On Tuesday, Thiem made his long-awaited comeback at the Marbella Challenger. Thiem, who sustained a wrist injury at the Mallorca Open last June, suffered a straight-set defeat to Pedro Cachin in his first match back. On...
Claire Curzan is preparing to swim the world championships trials in her favorite venue, but she’s taking a liking to just about any pool these days. Curzan, 10th in the Tokyo Olympic 100m butterfly at age 17, won a pair of races in a 15-minute span, including a personal-best time, at a Pro Series stop in San Antonio on Friday night.
