ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Deep Ellum Arts Festival

culturemap.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Deep Ellum Arts Festival will feature 100 continuous "original only" bands, singer/songwriters, and...

dallas.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Music & Arts Festival passes on their way to attendees

The 2022 Coachella Music & Arts Festival is just a little over three weeks away from making its grand return. The popular music festival hasn't been held since 2019 due to the pandemic. After a long wait, festival-goers will soon be able to once again go into the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio. On Monday, The post Coachella Music & Arts Festival passes on their way to attendees appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
99.9 KTDY

Scott Boudin Festival is Looking for Volunteers

The Scott Boudin Festival is right around the corner. The infamous festival will take place from April 22 to April 24, 2022. The Scott Boudin Festival is in need of volunteers to help out during the festival weekend. If you are interested in helping out you can sign up here.
ADVOCACY
WKRG News 5

Damp and delayed opening for Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival

UPDATE (3:45 p.m.): WKRG News 5’s Devon Walsh featured artist Emily Taylor Fendig from St. Simons Island, Georgia at the festival.  Fendig grew up in Mobile and spent time along the Eastern Shore as a child. Her paintings feature coastal scenes using acrylics. Fendig brought several paintings of the Fairhope Pier and the clock in […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
Orlando Sentinel

Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival returns with 215 artists on Park Avenue

Winter Park’s scenic Park Avenue will soon bear signs of an annual tradition with rows of artist booths, thousands of visitors clad in springtime attire and music floating through the air. The Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival, which has attracted more than 200,000 visitors in previous years, returns for its 63rd event March 18-20, back to its usual early spring time slot after moving to May ...
WINTER PARK, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
KTAR.com

45th Annual Tempe Festival of the Arts begins March 25

PHOENIX– The 45th Annual Tempe Festival of the Arts is set March 25-27 in Downtown Tempe to celebrate more than 350 artists from around the country. Spectators can enjoy 16 different art categories from wood, photography, ceramic, glass and jewelry as well as entertainment options such as musicians, jugglers, henna and caricature artists among other options, according to a press release.
TEMPE, AZ
iheart.com

Three Rivers Arts Festival Moving From Point State Part

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced that the Three Rivers Arts Festival would be moving to the Cultural District after decades in Point State Park. "Due to new usage rules and regulations issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for Point State Park, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is no longer able to utilize the site for its ten-day celebration of the arts. Instead, the Trust will showcase Pittsburgh's renowned Cultural District as the Festival grounds are anchored by a pop-up park located at Eighth and Penn."
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decorative Arts#Ticket Sales#Wine#The Main Stage#The Deep Ellum Artists
Eater

Newly Announced Food and Arts Festival Versa Pulls the Plug on Summer Plans

Versa, a new women- and femme-focused festival slated to launch this summer in Lincoln Park, has canceled its inaugural event just two weeks after it was announced. Advertised as “the biggest women-led and women-powered” fest in two decades, Versa over the weekend declared that this year’s celebration won’t move forward as planned but left room for future events.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Time Out Global

Alchemy Sound Healing tickets for £49

Experience Sakura, a Japanese tale gates of equinox. Life is stressful. So sometimes you just need to breathe and recentre. This is exactly why we’re giving you the chance to experience this night of guided relaxation. Immersive projections will transport you to Japan as beautiful blooms surround you to the sound of gongs, crystal singing bowls and many sound healing instruments. You’ll have bespoke lemongrass lemonade to sip on, aromatherapy filling the air and a climactic dance to welcome the start of a new season. Topping it off, expert guides will lead the event, making sure to leave feeling revitalised and ready for a fresh start.
THEATER & DANCE
Pitchfork

Philip Jeck, Experimental Composer and Turntablist, Dies at 69

Philip Jeck—the British experimental composer, turntablist, and multimedia artist—has died. Jon Wozencroft and Mike Harding from Touch confirmed the news in a statement published on Jeck’s website, saying he died peacefully on Friday following a short illness. He was 69 years old. “A remarkable man and a...
MUSIC
CentralTrack

Are Deep Ellum Venues Being Done Dirty Again?

Dallas Fire Marshals Disrupted Multiple Shows This Week, Prompting Paying Concert Goers To Question Why Deep Ellum Can’t Catch A Break. The steady return of live music has been a well-awaited one, but it’s been a bumpy ride. Last summer, the community dealt with code compliance officers going...
DALLAS, TX
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

First Landing Wine & Arts Festival to take place in April

Experience a full day of fun at St. Clement’s Island Museum with St. Mary’s County wineries on the First Landing Wine Trail, as well as local artisan and craft vendors, kids’ activities, boat rides, and more at the 2nd annual First Landing Wine & Arts Festival. THIS YEAR, you can enjoy WINE BY THE GLASS […] The post First Landing Wine & Arts Festival to take place in April appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
FESTIVAL
Macomb Daily

Sterlingfest Art and Music Festival coming back this summer

The Sterlingfest Art & Music Festival in Sterling Heights will return this summer after a two-year absence, the city announced Thursday night on its various social media channels. Sterlingfest 2022 is scheduled for Thursday-Saturday July 28-30 the Dodge Park area at Utica and Dodge Park roads in Sterling Heights. In...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
click orlando

Art and flowers will be in bloom at Orlando Museum of Art festival starting Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Celebrate spring at the Orlando Museum of Art this week with Art in Bloom, a festival of fine arts and flowers. This festival, which blends floral interpretations, antiques, design and lifestyle, will benefit OMA. According to OMA, sponsor Council of 101 has hosted a springtime fundraiser at the museum for the past 35 years.
ORLANDO, FL
KTAL

Corn Dog Busker Arts Festival

Clark McClendon is in the studio with Biskie talking about the upcoming Corn Dog Busker Arts Festival happening on March 19th in Benton Louisiana. The event will be held at the Benton Park, the fun and festivities will start at 11am. The event will include a corn dog eating contest, amateur musician performances, as well as activities for kids.
BENTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy