Friday 4-1 Sportscast & Schedule

The Bulldogs can break out their dance moves once again. Alexander is going back to the Sweet 16 for a second consecutive season after locking down and pulling away from Del Rio in the Regional Quarterfinal at Alamo Stadium. The Bulldogs ratcheted up their efforts on offense and defense and withstood the loss of Carlo Fernandez de Juaregui to an ankle injury on the way to a 2-1 victory. The final minutes were an extended celebration. With the Bulldogs up 2-0 in the 78th minute, fans knew it would take nothing short of an all-time collapse to...

LAREDO, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO