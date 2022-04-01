ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

Friday 4-1 Sportscast & Schedule

By Mike McBride
seguintoday.com
 2 days ago

Seguin baseball vs. Alamo Heights, 7 p.m. (6:45 pre-game) on...

seguintoday.com

Tyler Morning Telegraph

UT Tyler Softball: Patriots sweep Texas A&M International

Standout pitching and a grand slam by Sam Schott combined to help No. 2 UT Tyler sweep Texas A&M International on Sunday in a Lone Star Conference softball doubleheader at Suddenlink Field. The Patriots won 4-0 and 9-1 to improve to 30-4 overall and 16-4 in the LSC. The Dustdevils...
TYLER, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Bulldogs advance once again

The Bulldogs can break out their dance moves once again. Alexander is going back to the Sweet 16 for a second consecutive season after locking down and pulling away from Del Rio in the Regional Quarterfinal at Alamo Stadium. The Bulldogs ratcheted up their efforts on offense and defense and withstood the loss of Carlo Fernandez de Juaregui to an ankle injury on the way to a 2-1 victory. The final minutes were an extended celebration. With the Bulldogs up 2-0 in the 78th minute, fans knew it would take nothing short of an all-time collapse to...
LAREDO, TX
KSST Radio

Baseball and Softball in Hallsville for Friday Gameday

Lady Cats softball begins their second half of the district season looking to win the season series with Hallsville. Coach David Carrillo’s team had a bye Tuesday but enter Friday’s rematch in Hallsville still undefeated at 6-0. Hallsville remains just a game behind Sulphur Springs in 2nd (5-1...
HALLSVILLE, TX
CW33 NewsFix

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS PREVIEW: L.D. Bell vs. Keller

L.D. Bell (17-4-4, 11-2-1) The Bell Blue Raiders have fought hard all season to get to this point. The team finished at the top of their district with big time wins over the likes of W.T. White, Chisholm Trail, Fort Worth Paschal, Euless Trinity, North Crowley, and more. The Blue Raiders have outscored their opponents by a combined 32 goals this season and are ready to continue to show their dominant force on the pitch. So far in playoffs, L.D. Bell has defeated a strong Southlake Carroll (2-0) and El Paso Socorro (1-0).
KELLER, TX
KIII 3News

H.S. Soccer Playoffs: Calallen girls cruise; Vets boys fall late

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The high school soccer playoffs saw one Coastal Bend move on Friday and another head home. The Calallen girls are the defending 4A state runner-up and they looked the part in a dominating 11-0 win over Hidalgo down in the Valley. The Wildcats move on to the region tournament next Friday against Wimberley.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Porter Boys Advance to 4th Round of Soccer Playoffs

EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Porter boys soccer team defeated Palmview, 2-0, in a Class 5A regional quarterfinal at Edcouch-Elsa High School. Martin Gonzalez scored Porter’s first goal with a header off a corner kick early in the first half. Julian Gallegos increased the Cowboys’ lead with a...
EDCOUCH, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

No. 17 Lady Chaps sweep at Midwestern State

WICHITA FALLS — Skylar Herrera hit two solo home runs, the second a tiebreaker in the seventh inning that lifted No. 17 Lubbock Christian University to a 5-4 victory over Midwestern State and a doubleheader sweep Sunday in Lone Star Conference softball. LCU (30-6, 16-4) trailed 3-0 after three innings. Herrera homered in the fourth and, in the fifth, Herrera's RBI single and Angela Donaldson's two-run double moved the Lady Chaps in front 4-3. ...
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

Randall’s Walthall named TABC 5A Coach of the Year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches named Randall Lady Raiders head coach Brooke Walthall the Dean Weese 5A Coach of the Year. Walthall took over the Lady Raiders program in 2012 and this season Randall finished with an overall record (23-13). Walthall’s Raiders fell to Lubbock Monterey in the UIL 5A Regional Quarterfinals 73-48.
AMARILLO, TX

