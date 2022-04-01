ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota to increase distracted driving enforcement throughout April

boreal.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw enforcement across the state will be on the lookout for distracted driving all of next month. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the effort is to increase awareness about dangerous driving behaviors and get drivers to avoid those behaviors. From 2017 to 2021, distracted driving contributed to...

www.boreal.org

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS 11

Law enforcement agencies increasing patrols in school zones across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — State and local police departments across Indiana will increase patrols in school zones over the next few months. The overtime patrols are part of Indiana's Stop Arm Violation Enforcement (SAVE) program and funded with grants from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI).
INDIANA STATE
Bristol Press

Bristol police to take part in initiative aimed at curbing distracted driving

BRISTOL – Police next month will take part in a national campaign to cut down on distracted driving. The first leg of the “U drive. U text. U pay.” campaign will take place in April, while the second leg is usually held in the fall. The national campaign, which includes state police and various municipal police departments, steps up enforcement of distracted driving, which has been attributed to one of the leading causes of crashes over the past 10 years.
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Traffic
State
Minnesota State
Trentonian

Statewide distracted driving enforcement and awareness campaign

Law enforcement officers from the Evesham Township Police Department will be cracking down on distracted drivers during April as part of New Jersey’s UDrive. UText. UPay. enforcement campaign. Beginning April 1 and running through the end of the month, the high visibility law enforcement initiative will target motorists who...
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
Sheridan Media

Kidnapped Utah Teen Discovered In Back of Semi In Cheyenne Truck Stop

A Utah teenager who was kidnapped by a Florida man she met online was discovered by Cheyenne police on Thursday and rescued, officials announced. The 13-year-old girl was reported missing earlier this week from her home in Roosevelt, Utah. An investigation by local, state and federal authorities revealed the girl had been communicating online with 25-year-old Chris Evans via the Oculus virtual reality headset for around a month.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Traffic Accident#Kstp Tv#Minnesotans
Echo Press

Law enforcement chase in northwest Minnesota ends with woman shot

A late-night traffic stop in northwestern Minnesota ended with a woman being shot early Sunday, authorities said. In an interview Monday with the Star Tribune, the woman — in recovery at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo — said the deputy shot her as she was removing a handgun from her shirt.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
News Channel Nebraska

PCSO participating in nationwide distracted driving enforcement effort

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The Platte County Sheriff’s Office will be one of several law enforcement agencies across the state participating in the nationwide, “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” traffic enforcement effort. From April 4th through April 10th, extra law enforcement officers from across the state will...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
ABC 15 News

Safety advocate creates community challenge to address distracted driving

“How do you feel when you can't look at your phone for an extended period of time?”. That’s the question Carly Baez, the co-facilitator of the Annual Arizona Distracted Driving Summit, is trying to get Arizonans to address with the Distracted Driving Community Challenge she created. The challenge is...
ARIZONA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Increased Traffic Enforcement on US Highway 20 for St. Patrick’s Day

(Fort Dodge, IA) – It’s the day for the wearin’ of the green, but some Iowans will be seeing red and blue if they don’t make smart choices. Iowa State Trooper Paul Gardner, who’s based in Fort Dodge, says law officers across Iowa will be focused on U-S Highway 20 today (Thursday) as part of a special traffic enforcement program. They’ll be looking for excessive speeders, people not wearing their seat belts, distracted drivers, and of course drunk drivers. Gardner says they chose Highway 20 because there have been 33 traffic deaths on that road over the past five years, and 13 of those deaths were alcohol-related. He reminds revelers not to get behind the wheel but to first designate a driver or call a cab or a ride.
FORT DODGE, IA
Sentinel

Distracted driving

Alexander Haines of Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital hosted a Distracted Driving program at Mifflin County High School on Friday. Geisinger Trauma in collaboration with Mifflin County School Districts, PennDOT, the highway traffic safety network, Pennsylvania State Police, Mifflin County Regional Police, and the PA Liquor Control Board. The event had driving simulators that students and staff can participate in that shows the dangers of distracted driving. Along with these simulators, representatives from PSP and MCRPD were on hand to provide education on the accountability of what may happen to an impaired driver. There were also numerous impairment goggles that students and staff could try to complete tasks while wearing. There were prize giveaways along with multiple printed educational materials.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
The Register-Guard

Oregon law enforcement, ATF see increase in use of 'ghost guns'

Federal investigators had reason to suspect a 29-year-old Salem man was illegally manufacturing guns and distributing counterfeit pills made of fentanyl in exchange for more guns. But when investigators served a search warrant in February at Tyler Ray Harnden's Salem home, they didn't know they would be stumbling upon Oregon's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy