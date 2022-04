Friday morning, there are both rain and snow chances early Friday morning. It will be mostly rain, but a few flakes will be able to sneak in there. The system will be primarily tracking south and east of us, but the center of low pressure will be just close enough to where we could get some light showers on the wraparound. That's all it will be. Outside of some patches of limited visibility in northeastern Iowa, it impacts are not looking to be significant for our area from this system. Everything wraps up by the afternoon on Friday.

IOWA STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO