Bee Gees Biopic Stayin’ Alive With New Director

By Bryan Rolli
Fun 104.3
Fun 104.3
 2 days ago
Paramount Pictures has found a new director for its Bee Gees biopic, enlisting John Carney following Kenneth Branagh's departure from the project, Deadline reports. The yet-untitled biopic took shape in 2019 when producer Graham King (who helmed 2018's award-winning Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody) and Paramount negotiated a deal with the Gibb...

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area.

