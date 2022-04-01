ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nado Track Competes in First Meet of the Year

By Matt Jordan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleField Kindley track pick up multiple top-three finishes in the cold at their first meet of the year. Yesterday, the Nado varsity track team competed at...

Related
North Platte Telegraph

Spring Sports Preview: Thirteen North Platte track and field athletes return with state meet experience

One of the biggest questions surrounding the North Platte boys track and field team is who is going to fill the final two spots of the school-record breaking 4x100 relay team. The Bulldogs return two from the squad in Tate Janas and Vince Genatone, but a major part of the relay team was the presence of Kymani and Jamani Sterling. Kymani also won a state championship in the 400-meter dash. With the Kymani brothers sprinting at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, the Bulldogs have two holes to fill.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Special Olympics kicks off summer sports season

New York's chapter of the Special Olympics kicked off its summer sports season for athletes with special needs and abilities. First on the schedule was a basketball competition in Williamsville. Nearly one hundred athletes participated in team and skills events at the Clearfield Recreation Center on Saturday.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
Hutch Post

HutchCC men start at Friends Friday

WICHITA – The Hutchinson Community College men’s track and field team had two participants on an abbreviated Day 1 schedule of the Friends University Invitational at Adair-Austin Stadium. Sophomore pole vaulter Simon Steinert was the top placer for the Blue Dragons on the opening-day of the two-day event...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Sand Hills Express

South Loup Girls Win Elwood Track Invite and SL Boys Finish Third / Anselmo-Merna Competes at Buffalo Bill Invite

South Loup won the girls team title at the Hi-Line track meet in Elwood. South Loup was the girls team champion with 136.2 points and Southwest was a distant 2nd with 60.6 points. Among the highlights, The Lady Bobcats went one and two in both the 100 and 200. Halie Recoy was champion in both followed by Bryn Schwarz who was runner-up in both. South Loup took the top three spots in the mile. Ivy Tullis was first followed by Tallianna Martin in 2nd and Ella Cool was third. South Loup swept the relays winning the 4×100, 4×400, and 4×800. Abby Stallbaumer won the girls discus with an effort of 117’5″. Reagan Cool won the pole vault clearing 9’6″. On the boys side, South Loup finished third in the team standings. The Bobcats went first and second in the 800. Cache Gracey was first and Silas Cool was runner-up. South Loup was first in second in the mile with Logan Recoy champion and Trey Connell was runner-up. The Bobcats won the 4×800 in a time of 8:51.63. South Loup won the combined team trophy.
ELWOOD, NE
