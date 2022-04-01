ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Students Protest Law Regarding Girls Sports

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 2 days ago

Several dozen Waterloo West students walked out of class Thursday in protest of the new law banning transgender girls and women...

kwayradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

President of girls sport organization speaks out on transgender controversy

(WSET) — Dixie Softball, Inc. president, Obie Evans, announced that the organization would not allow transgender females to play in its all-girls league. "Only players who were listed as a female on their original birth certificate can participate." This came to light at the same time the NCAA allowed...
SOCIETY
CBS 58

New study claims Black MPS students disproportionately punished and suspended

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new study claims black and disabled MPS students are suspended at a highly disproportionate rate compared to other student groups. The group behind the study says the findings are concerning, and they're demanding change. The group Leaders Igniting Transformation says current MPS policies simply are...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waterloo, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Society
City
Waterloo, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Waterloo, IA
Society
Daily Mail

'Lia, we need people like you': National Women's Law Center is condemned for berating controversial trans swimmer Lia Thomas's opponents as MISOYGNISTS

The National Women's Law Center has been blasted for dismissing critics of controversial transgender swimmer Lia Thomas as 'misogynists.'. In a tweet published Friday, the non-profit wrote: 'Lia Thomas deserves all the celebration for her success this season, but instead is being met with nationwide misogyny and transphobia. Lia, we need people like you. Not only as a swimmer, but to inspire women athletes—cis and trans—everywhere.'
SOCIETY
UV Cavalier Daily

DUREGGER: Stop undermining transgender athletic competition

Most people learn about American society in the 1940s as marred by war, distrust and nationalistic sentiment. Yet textbooks do little to recognize the emergence of advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights and freedoms during this time. For instance, in the 1950s, World War II veteran Christine Jorgensen became the first American transgender woman to receive sex reassignment surgery, becoming a beacon of hope and progress for the transgender community. However, Jorgensen faced backlash and was eventually outcast by the public and media. Today, freedoms of the transgender community have continued to be contested legally, politically and scientifically. This is especially visible in the athletic realm, where transgender athletic competition faces scrutiny. This is not right, nor is it just.
SOCIETY
KCCI.com

Waukee students walk out over Iowa's transgender sports law

WAUKEE, Iowa — High school students in Waukee walked out Wednesday morning in protest of Iowa’s new transgender athlete law. About 100 students from both high schools marched out of the school and across the road to a park. There, they took turns giving speeches. Earlier this month,...
WAUKEE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Transgender#Protest#Sex#Racism#Kwwl
yr.media

NJ School Hair Policy Sparks Student Protest

A group of student activists at West Orange High School in West Orange, New Jersey, recently staged a protest against the school’s policy prohibiting the wearing of durags. While this policy has always been in place, but largely unenforced, the school recently started heavily enforcing the rule, as more students are coming back to school after COVID-19 restrictions have loosened.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
MyWabashValley.com

ISU students protest transgender athlete legislation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – It’s been almost two weeks since Governor Eric Holcomb vetoed House Bill 1041 centered around transgender girls participation in K-12 sports. Tuesday Indiana House Republicans stated their intent to override the veto. In response to the controversy surrounded around the Indiana House Bill...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
The Montgomery Advertiser

Let Alabama’s trans youth be trans and young

The first memory I have of coming to understand myself as the transgender woman I am today was at the age of six, when I would walk around my family home in my aunt’s black Manolo Blahnik pumps. Wearing my grandmother’s scarves loosely on my head, I would imagine it to be the same long flowing hair she had and used to fuss with so much. And despite being so young, I was convinced I would grow up to marry Fred Savage every night after I watched The Wonder Years.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy