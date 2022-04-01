No. 1 Tennessee-No. 5 Vanderbilt projected starting pitchers

No. 1 Tennessee (24-1, 6-0 SEC) will play at No. 5 Vanderbilt (20-4, 4-2 SEC) Friday-Sunday.

First pitch for Friday’s game No. 1 is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised by ESPN2.

Game No. 2 will start at 8 p.m. EDT (SEC Network) on Saturday, while Sunday’s series finale is slated for 2 p.m. EDT (SEC Network+) from Hawkins Field.

Friday and Saturday’s games will have Dave Neal (PxP) and former Vol Chris Burke (analyst) on the call.

The Vols lead the all time series against Vanderbilt, 178-163-2.

Tennessee enters the Vanderbilt series ranked No. 1 in six polls, including the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

Tennessee is the sixth team to make it through the first two weeks of Southeastern Conference play unbeaten since the league went to a 30-game conference schedule in 1996.

Tennessee-Vanderbilt projected starting pitchers

Game 1 – Friday, April 1 (7 p.m. ET)

RHP Chase Burns (5-0, 0.80 ERA) vs. RHP Chris McElvain (4-0, 1.95 ERA)

Game 2 – Saturday, April 2 (8 p.m. ET)

RHP Chase Dollander (4-0, 2.67 ERA) vs. LHP Carter Holton (4-1, 4.02 ERA)

Game 3 – Sunday, April 3 (2 p.m. ET)

RHP Drew Beam (5-0, 1.12 ERA) vs. TBA