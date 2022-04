Click here to read the full article. Kohl’s Corp. is taking a closer look at bids to take over the company, raising the possibility of a deal in the near future. The $19.43 billion retailer on Monday said it is engaged in a “robust” review of certain bids to acquire the company and is giving the bidders an opportunity to refine their takeover proposals.More from WWDKohl's Flagging its Fashion With New York Showroom20th Annual Gem AwardsThe Met Previews In America: A Lexicon of Fashion Exhibit At the same time, Kohl’s characterized the bids received as “non-binding and without committed financing.” Kohl’s said in...

