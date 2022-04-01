SEC baseball records, standings following March 31 contests

How do things look for Auburn in the SEC picture and playoff race this season? Let's take a look at the Auburn football schedule for the Tigers' 2022 season Auburn football 2022 scheduleApril 9 A-Day Spring Game Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. Mercer Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. San Jose State Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. ...
Arkansas baseball is set to host the Mississippi State Bulldogs for a Southeastern Conference matchup starting Friday, April 1. Friday's first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The Arkansas Razorbacks enter the series 19-4 overall and 5-1 in the SEC. Most recently, the Razorbacks beat Little Rock 16-8 on...
No. 1 Tennessee (25-1, 7-0 SEC) defeated No. 5 Vanderbilt (20-5, 4-3 SEC), 6-2, Friday at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tennessee. Friday’s contest opened a three-game Southeastern Conference series the Vols and Commodores. Tennessee entered the Vanderbilt series ranked No. 1 in six polls, including the USA TODAY Sports...
No. 1 Tennessee (25-1, 7-0 SEC) defeated No. 5 Vanderbilt (20-5, 4-3 SEC), 6-2, Friday at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tennessee. First pitch for game No. 2 is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT. SEC Network will televise Saturday’s matchup with Dave Neal (PxP) and former Vol Chris Burke (analyst) on the call from Hawkins Field.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Mississippi State baseball team (16-10, 3-3 SEC) will battle the No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (19-4, 5-1 SEC) in a three-game series beginning on Friday at 6 p.m. CT at Baum-Walker Stadium on SEC Network.
No. 1 Tennessee (24-1, 6-0 SEC) will play at No. 5 Vanderbilt (20-4, 4-2 SEC) Friday-Sunday. Tennessee leads the all time series against Vanderbilt, 178-163-2. Tennessee and Vanderbilt played for the first time in baseball on May 10, 1897. Vanderbilt defeated the Vols, 10-4, in Nashville, Tennessee. The Vols’ first...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (22-12, 3-3 SEC) dropped the opening series game against No. 12 Kentucky (22-8, 3-3 SEC) 5-3. The Wildcats used a three-run sixth inning to take down the Tigers on Friday, April 1 at Tiger Park. Shelbi Sunseri (5-3) got the start for...
NASHVILLE — The top-ranked Tennessee baseball team opened its three-game Southeastern Conference series with Vanderbilt by booming its way to a 6-2 victory Friday night at Hawkins Field. The Vols (25-1, 7-0) won their program-record 17th straight game, eclipsing the mark from the 1994 season. Luc Lipcius got Tennessee...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have added their third commit through the NCAA Transfer Portal and second from Murray State in point guard Trae Hannibal. Hannibal joins teammate Justice Hill who announced on Tuesday, March 29 that he was headed to Baton Rouge and Northwestern State’s Kendal Coleman.
Both LSU and Auburn entered Saturday’s Game 3 matchup with a lot on the line as the winner would take the series 2-1. In an all-Tiger matchup, who would prevail?. LSU started the day in their *Saturday* best gold unis and with Samuel Dutton on the mound. However, that wasn’t enough to take home a series win as AU clinched it with a 6-4 win in the rubber match.
BATON ROUGE, La. – Senior right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard tossed 5.1 shutout innings with seven strikeouts, as No. 12 LSU defeated Auburn 9-2 Friday in game two of the SEC series inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU improves to 19-8 on the season and moves to .500 in conference play heading into the rubber match […]
After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
LSU basketball will not have a single scholarship player from the 2021-22 squad returning after a mass exodus of players entering the transfer portal following Will Wade getting fired. It’s not uncommon for a college team to have to “start from scratch” in some way. It’s just that usually, that...
BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 20/21 LSU (22-13, 3-4 SEC) dropped the series opener against No. 8/12 Kentucky (23-8, 4-3 SEC), 5-3 Friday night at Tiger Park. Although LSU led most of the game, Kentucky regained the lead behind a three-run sixth inning to steal game one of the series. The Tigers outhit the Wildcats, 7-6 […]
The Arkansas women’s golf team is gearing up for the postseason as they will travel to Birmingham, Alabama to play in the SEC Championships beginning on April 13. Ranked 17th in the nation, the Razorbacks are ready to go toe-to-toe with some of the best teams in the nations in hopes of bringing home a conference crown.
Texas fans are counting down the days until they are able to see Longhorn football again, and the closest thing to a real game is just a couple weeks away. The annual Orange-White spring game at Texas will take place on April 23, and it will have many fans across the country tuned in to see if Steve Sarkisian and his new additions to the team look better in comparison to the last time we saw them.
Four-star running back Treyaun Webb said after one of his visits earlier this month that he thought about committing to Florida before departing campus. Webb and his cousin and former star Gators cornerback Dee Webb visited the Swamp again this past weekend. 247Sports’ Florida recruiting reporters Blake Alderman and Jacob...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 13 LSU (19-9, 4-5 SEC) dropped their second Southeastern Conference series of the season this time to Auburn (20-9, 5-4 SEC) 6-3 at Alex Box Stadium on Saturday, April 2. LSU missed some crucial opportunities in the rubber match against Auburn as they were...
It’s back to work time for Pac-12 football. Just a few months after producing six bowl-eligible teams in 2021, the conference is returning to the gridiron for a crucial spring.
The Colorado Buffaloes’ spring will be centered around a budding quarterback competition and a need to quickly develop a talented but young roster. Elsewhere around the conference, all eyes are on the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans, who are both adjusting to new head coaches. And, of course, don’t forget about the reigning Pac-12 champions over in Salt Lake City.
Check out the Pac-12's complete spring game schedule, including television information, dates and
