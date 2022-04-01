ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Extinction Rebellion warns it will launch daily protests with ‘mass participation on streets’ in days

By Matt Mathers
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Extinction Rebellion has warned it plans to hold a fresh wave of protests next week in London which the group says will be “impossible to ignore”.

Andrew Smith, an XR spokesperson, said climate activists are planning “mass participation” demonstrations in the capital from 9 April.

The announcement came as oil terminals were forced to suspend operations after access roads were blocked by Just Stop Oil and XR protesters.

ExxonMobil UK, one of the country’s largest privately owned underground oil pipeline distribution networks, said it had shut down three of its sites.

Protesters said they had blocked “10 critical oil terminals” across the UK.

In its protests planned for next week, starting at London’s Hyde Park, XR said it would “be offering non-violent direct action training, where we will encourage people to step up and be empowered to take action with us and speak out against government inaction”.

Speaking in an online briefing on Friday, Mr Smith said: “As a response to that, the actions will feel and look very different to previous rebellions.

“We want to create the mass space where people can come and join us.”

He added: “The actions at the oil refineries and oil infrastructure at the moment are very, very targeted.

“The actions happening in London will be mass participation on the streets, and there’ll be an open invite for people to come and take part in those actions.

“In the tradition of non-violent civil disobedience, we will disrupt business as usual until the government and big business make change. We need everyone to join us.”

Just Stop Oil claimed that more than 30 young people climbed on top of tankers at Navigator Terminals Thames, Grays, Essex on Friday morning.

Essex Police said they have made six arrests so far.

West Midlands Police tweeted: “We are working to deal with this as quickly as possible.”

ExxonMobil UK wrote on Twitter: “Small protests are currently underway outside our Hythe, Birmingham and West London fuel terminals.

“While we respect the right to peaceful protest, our priority is the safety of our people, our neighbours, the protestors and our operations.

“We are working with the police to ensure that safety is maintained.”

The firm said it had temporarily suspended operations at the locations mentioned, but its other terminals at Purfleet and Avonmouth were not affected.

Just Stop Oil supporters have disrupted several Premier League football matches in recent weeks, including by running onto pitches and tying themselves to goalposts.

Earlier this week, XR said 117 of its supporters had been charged over road block protests last year .

Activists brought major roads – mostly in southern England – to a standstill during protests between September and November, which were aimed at drawing attention to the UK’s poorly heated homes.

Charges were brought by the Metropolitan Police, Kent Police and Essex Police in recent weeks.

The Independent

ABOUT

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

