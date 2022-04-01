ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Check the Pantry: Skippy Recalls Specifically Coded Peanut Butter

By Dan Alexander
 2 days ago
Skippy Foods has recalled 9,353 cases, or 161,692 total pounds, of several brands of its peanut butter sold in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The recall was prompted by the possibility that a limited number of jars may contain a...

