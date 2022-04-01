Check the Pantry: Skippy Recalls Specifically Coded Peanut Butter

Google has been snapping pictures with their cars since 2007. As technology gets better, so do the images. Street View cars have special cameras mounted on them that snap away as they drive. Then they are all stitched together to produce a pretty seamless 360-degree image. It's funny, if you ever land on a street in Google Maps, and scoot down the road with your mouse, you may start in sunshine and end in clouds. Are you in any of the pictures? Do you know anyone in the pictures? It may be hard to tell because they blur any faces or license plates to protect their owners’ safety and privacy.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO