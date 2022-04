CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) has announced Request for Applications for FY22 Veterans and Heroes to Agriculture Grant Program (VHAGP). Grant recipients have one year to plan, implement and gather data on their respective projects. The total grant funding available is $24,000. Applications are due April 1, 2022.

AGRICULTURE ・ 19 DAYS AGO