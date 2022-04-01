ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis May Fire Premiere “Only Human” Featuring Fire From The Gods’ AJ Channer

By wookubus
theprp.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemphis May Fire have premiered their song “Only Human” online. This new single sports a guest cameo from Fire From The Gods vocalist AJ Channer. The track is the latest in a lengthy series of singles to emerge from Memphis May Fire‘s new studio album, “Remade...

www.theprp.com

