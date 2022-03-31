ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rossen Reports: Get money for recycling your dirty kitchen sponge

By Jeff Rossen
WPBF News 25
 2 days ago

Sponges stick around in landfills for years, but now there’s a way for you to recycle them and get some money back. The company Scrub Daddy has a Recycling Rewards program. The best part for you? You can...

www.wpbf.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Ditch Heavy Plastic Bottles And Make The Eco-Friendly Switch To Laundry Detergent Sheets

Click here to read the full article. Washing clothes is a physical activity. There’s the sorting, the lugging loads up and down flights of stairs in your laundry basket, the hanging, the folding, and even, the putting clothes away. If you don’t have a washer or dryer in your home, laundry day may also involve walking, driving or taking transit to the closest laundry mat. While these steps are difficult to eliminate, one element of cleaning your clothes that can easily become less physically burdensome is detergent. Instead of carrying heavy, plastic bottles of liquid detergent home from the store,...
ENVIRONMENT
KATU.com

Recycle or not? Get the whats, hows and whys of recycling

Recycle or not? Get the whats, hows and whys of recycling. Paper, plastic and metals can go together in your roll cart or in one recycling bin or container. (No plastic bags, though. They clog the equipment at sorting facilities.) Glass goes in a separate bin or container. If you...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycle#Kitchen Equipment#Sponges#Dirty Kitchen#Recycling Rewards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
Real Simple

The 7 Best Dish Soaps for Getting All Your Kitchenware Clean

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Even if you have a dishwasher in your kitchen, there are still some things that are better off hand-washed, such as sharp knives and nonstick cookware. In that case, you'll need dish soap and a little elbow grease to get the job done.
SHOPPING
Architectural Digest

How to Wash Pillows in 6 Easy Steps

After you’ve studied up on proper sheet and comforter care, it’s time to learn how to wash pillows. We spend about one third of our lives sleeping, so you should know how to keep your bed clean. While you’re off in dreamland, your pillow is absorbing sweat, oil,...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The Best Bathroom Cleaners for Your Shiniest Bathroom Yet

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Cleaning the bathroom isn’t exactly our favorite household chore, but it sure is a necessary one. Thankfully, there are a ton of cleaning products out there designed to make the task an easier one so that you can make that bathroom as shiny as possible and then be on your merry way. After all, we’ve all got better things to do than spend an afternoon cleaning the bathroom, right? Especially with the nicer weather...
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Fish Leather from salmon skins is yet another sustainable innovation

They say the best leather are those from animals but you know, there are plenty of conversations about the topic. There is now a campaign to find more sustainable leather, and we have seen a few, like the leather made from grape skins and other fruit waste. Sustainable fashion may...
ENVIRONMENT
WLKY.com

Rossen Reports: Walgreens unveils high-tech frozen food aisle

The next time you’re scrolling through the freezer section, it could look a little different. Walgreens and other retailers are swapping out the clear refrigerator and freezer doors for doors that are digital screens that show you what’s inside. The doors are developed by a company called Cooler...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy