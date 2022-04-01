ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miofive 4K Dash Cam review

By Alistair Charlton
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Miofive 4K Dash Cam is well-designed with a premium feel, a good smartphone application, and 4K video recorded through a 140-degree lens. There’s 64GB of integrated storage and fast, 5GHz Wi-Fi for transferring footage to your phone. Add in a simple, discrete windscreen mount, plus parking mode with an optional...

