MADISON, Wis. — The wait is over. Fans returned to Goodman Diamond for the first time since May 2019 to see a red hot Wisconsin softball team. The Badgers entered the home opener doubleheader with Indiana on an eight-game win streak and quickly extended it. Brooke Kuffel (solo homer) and Fiona Girardot (two-run go ahead shot) provided the run support in game one, helping UW win 7-5. As for game two, the Hoosiers used a productive 4th inning to win 7-4.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO