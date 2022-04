Juliette Douglas, retired deputy director for the Six Mile Regional Library District, has been named chair of United Way of Greater St. Louis’ Regional Investment Committee. The Regional Investment Committee is comprised of local volunteers that help inform and manage the distribution of donations made to the annual United Way campaign as well as grants for special programs and causes, provide oversight with monitoring funded agencies’ performance, and provides recommendations regarding community investments.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO