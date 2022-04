Ruben Dias is set to miss Manchester City’s crucial games against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool in the next week, manager Pep Guardiola has said.The Portugal defender has been sidelined with a thigh injury for the past month and, although progressing well in his recovery, may not be back in action for another fortnight.Leaders City return to action after the international break with a Premier League trip to Burnley on Saturday before hosting Atletico in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.The build-up will then begin to the crunch visit of title rivals Liverpool the following Sunday.Asked how...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO