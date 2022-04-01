ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Gun Kelly Recalls Hanging Out With Taylor Hawkins Just Days Before His Death

KARE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine Gun Kelly is opening up about his final memories of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, and paying tribute to the light he brought to so many. Kelly appeared on The Howard Stern Show on SirusXM on Wednesday, while promoting his new album, Mainstream Sellout, and recalled how he and his...

www.kare11.com

ETOnline.com

Tommy Lee Says He Spoke to Taylor Hawkins Hours Before His Death in Emotional Tribute

Tommy Lee is in shock over the death of his friend and fellow world-renowned drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Lee took to Instagram on Sunday, hours after news broke of Hawkins' untimely death, and shared an emotional tribute, revealing that he spoke to the Foo Fighters drummer just hours before he died in his hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia.
Us Weekly

Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Had 10 Substances in His System Before His Death, Officials Say

Amid the investigation into Taylor Hawkins’ death, Colombian authorities found that the late Foo Fighters drummer had 10 drugs in his system. Per a translation of a statement from the country’s General of the Nation in Fiscalía on Saturday, March 26, a preliminary toxicology test revealed the presence of different substances. The report found that Hawkins allegedly […]
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
The Guardian

‘My mother thought I’d ruined my life’: how EMF made Unbelievable

Ian [Dench, guitarist] was the genius behind Unbelievable. I just sang and looked pretty. Derry [Brownson, sampler], Zac [Foley, bass] and I had the idea for EMF, but we didn’t have much direction. We’d just go to Cinderford village hall and muck about dressing up in jumble sale clothes. I worked in a music shop and had got to know Ian. He was a bit older, part of the Gloucester scene and had experience of writing songs in bands.
