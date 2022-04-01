Indonesia to give low-income households cash to buy cooking oil

Downing Street has said the government will be “raising” Saudi Arabia’s execution of 81 men in a single day with the regime in Riyadh.It comes after it was revealed over the weekend the kingdom had carried out its largest mass execution in recent history — dwarfing the 67 executions reported in the Gulf state in all of 2021 and the 27 in 2020.Six years ago, the Gulf state executed 47 people for terrorism offence in one day, including the prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr.Boris Johnson will reportedly travel to region in the coming days for talks over energy supplies...

POLITICS ・ 20 DAYS AGO