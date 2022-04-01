Indonesia to give low-income households cash to buy cooking oil

JAKARTA, March 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia has allocated 7.28 trillion rupiah ($509.09 million) to subsidise bulk purchases of cooking oil for six months to cap its retail price at 14,000 rupiah per litre, the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Thursday. The ministry estimated that 202 million litres of...
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — China’s ambassador to Sri Lanka said Monday it is considering a request for $2.5 billion in assistance to help the island nation through a debt and foreign currency crisis. Qi Zhenhong told reporters that Beijing is studying the Sri Lankan government’s...
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will remove retail price caps for packaged cooking oil and will subsidise bulk sales to try to ensure supply at retail markets after previous price controls resulted in a scarcity, senior officials said on Tuesday. Global prices of crude palm oil, which Indonesia uses for cooking...
JAKARTA, April 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia and Indonesia agreed that global prices of palm oil should be determined by the two biggest producers and they should not compete, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said after meeting Indonesia's President Joko Widodo on Friday. Palm oil prices were among several issues the...
MUMBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - India has extended a stock limit on oilseeds and edible oils by six months to Dec. 31, 2022, in an attempt to check hoarding and arrest rising prices, the government said late Wednesday. India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and prices of...
The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
When Wang Jixian moved to the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa, he didn’t expect to find himself in the middle of a war. But as the 37-year-old software engineer picked up his cellphone and began posting online the reality of life under Russian bombardment— wailing sirens , booming artillery , buskers on fretful streets—he soon found himself under attack from a more surprising quarter: the Chinese government and nationalist trolls, who objected to Wang’s stark portrayal of Russian aggression that chafed with Beijing’s official narrative.
China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
A 6.7 magnitude earthquake reportedly hit Taiwan in the early hours of Wednesday, March 23. The quake was accompanied and followed by a series of tremors ranging from 4.3 to 5.8 magnitudes. There are no further details at this time of any casualties, damage, or a tsunami warning. The tremor...
Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
Downing Street has said the government will be “raising” Saudi Arabia’s execution of 81 men in a single day with the regime in Riyadh.It comes after it was revealed over the weekend the kingdom had carried out its largest mass execution in recent history — dwarfing the 67 executions reported in the Gulf state in all of 2021 and the 27 in 2020.Six years ago, the Gulf state executed 47 people for terrorism offence in one day, including the prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr.Boris Johnson will reportedly travel to region in the coming days for talks over energy supplies...
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is set to step down in roughly three months — and the trajectory of his country's ties with China is in focus as the Philippine people are set to vote for a new leader in May. Foreign policy is typically not a hot button issue...
An increasing number of affluent Chinese are setting up family offices in Singapore. The trend appeared to pick up last year after Beijing's sudden crackdown on the education industry and emphasis on "common prosperity" — moderate wealth for all, rather than just a few. Over the last 12 months,...
China has fully militarized at least three of several islands it built in the disputed South China Sea, arming them with anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile systems, laser and jamming equipment and fighter jets in an increasingly aggressive move that threatens all nations operating nearby, a top U.S. military commander said Sunday.
March 13 (UPI) -- South Korea, Germany and Vietnam accounted for 41.1% of new COVID-19 cases as infections rose by 6% worldwide in the past week. The three nations helped drive an increase in COVID-19 infections despite accounting for only 3.9% of the population with global cases increasing 10,965,687 in the past seven days for a total of 458,153,536 by late Sunday, according to tracking by Worldometers.info.
Late last week, a proposed security treaty between China and a tiny chain of islands in the Pacific sent shock waves across the ocean. The leaked draft signalled that China could deploy troops to the Solomon Islands - and potentially establish a naval base there. Nowhere was more alarmed than...
HONG KONG, March 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The answer to Ferretti (9638.HK) Chief Executive Alberto Galassi’s baffling confidence in its Hong Kong share sale lies in the South China Sea. The yacht maker is going public on Thursday despite seemingly ever worsening choppy waters: Western sanctions are hitting boat-loving Russian oligarchs; President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” drive has prompted the country’s own super-rich to lay low; and new Covid-19 outbreaks are depressing Chinese consumer spending and delaying initial public offerings. read more.
MUMBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - India has raised the base import prices of palm oil and soyoil, the government said in a statement late on Thursday, as prices jumped in overseas markets. The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold, and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay. India, the world's biggest edible oils importer, has extended a stock limit on oilseeds and edible oils by six months to Dec. 31, 2022. Commodity New price in $ Old price in $ Crude palm oil 1,551 1,449 RBD palm oil 1,594 1,496 RBD palmolein 1,603 1,505 Crude soya oil 1,619 1,537 Gold 623 629 Silver 805 825 Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by David Evans)
MUMBAI, April 2 (Reuters) - Indian traders have started loading 40,000 tonnes of rice for prompt shipment to Sri Lanka in the first major food aid since Colombo secured credit line from New Delhi, two officials told Reuters on Saturday. The Indian Ocean island nation of 22 million people is...
Comments / 0