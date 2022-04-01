ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Off-duty Harris County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOff-duty Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Darren Almendarez is dead after being shot while trying to stop suspects from stealing his catalytic converter during a trip to the grocery store Thursday night,...

ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Autopsy: Black man shot by off-duty deputy had 4 wounds

A Black pedestrian fatally shot by an off-duty sheriff's deputy earlier this year was hit four times during the altercation in a busy North Carolina street, according to an autopsy released Thursday. The autopsy released by North Carolina's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said that 37-year-old Jason Walker had wounds to his head, chest, back and thigh in the Jan. 8 shooting in Fayetteville. “The cause of death is listed as multiple gunshot wounds,” the report said. The report noted that no alcohol or illegal drugs were found in his system.Two witnesses recorded on police body camera video,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

18-year-old suspected of killing man at McDonald’s is shot days later by Texas police

An 18-year-old Texas man shot and killed by police earlier this month is believed to have gunned down a father waiting in line at a McDonald’s in Houston, police said. A man identified as Clifton Zeno was fatally shot inside of a McDonald’s on the night of Feb. 23 in west Houston, McClatchy News previously reported. Zeno and a man were arguing over a spot in line when the suspect pulled out a gun, opened fire and ran out of the restaurant, witnesses told police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Harris County Sheriff#Aldine Westfield
Ledger-Enquirer

Husband stabs wife to death in front of 13-year-old daughter, Texas cops say

A Texas man is accused of stabbing his wife to death at their Houston apartment while their 13-year-old daughter watched, police told news outlets. Houston police responded to an apartment complex in northwest Houston after 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, KTRK reported. There officers found a 32-year-old woman with stab...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Dashcam video shows man pull gun on Uber driver Christi Spicuzza before murder as suspect appears in court

A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

One killed, and 11 injured in shooting at Dallas concert venue Saturday night

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was killed, and at 11 others were injured after a shooting in a concert in Southern Dallas on Saturday night, April, 2nd. According to the Dallas Police Department, the shooting took place at approximately 12:13 a.m. at a trail ride and concert on 5050 Cleveland Road in Dallas. Officers learned eleven victims were shot, including three juvenile victims who were all transported to an area hospital. One victim is in critical condition, the rest are in stable condition. At the scene, 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore was found lying near the stage with a gunshot wound to the head. Gilmore died at the scene. Police said that a preliminary investigation revealed that at the event, someone fired a gun into the air, then another person fired a gun into the crowd. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and the motive and the motive and circumstances surrounding this murder are under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Unit Detective Christopher Anderson at 214-671-3616 or via email. Please refer to case number 057740-2022. This story is developing. Check back for more details. 
DALLAS, TX
KCRA.com

Contra Costa sheriff’s deputies shoot, kill suspect in Discovery Bay

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are investigating after Contra Costa sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a suspect late Tuesday night in Discovery Bay. The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department said deputies were handling a domestic violence situation when a person with a weapon came at them, “forcing deputies to discharge their firearms.”
DISCOVERY BAY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy