When I was growing up in New Windsor in the 1970s, there was one cool town in Orange County that we loved to hang out in. When we had out of town guests, especially when I was in my upper teens and 20s, we’d always head to Sugar Loaf. Sugar Loaf was an awesome town with cool shops and restaurants. And a hippie vibe, which was so me.

ORANGE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO