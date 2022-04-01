ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Hochul: New York to 'scale down' COVID-19 test sites as focus shifts to at-home kits

By Nick Reisman
NY1
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York state will scale down state-run COVID-19 test sites as the focus shifts to over-the-counter at-home test kits following a wintertime surge in virus cases, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday. The state is retaining contracts through to quickly re-open testing sites if needed. The state will keep 15...

www.ny1.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

20 million at-home COVID tests to be distributed in New York

NEW YORK -- With COVID cases on the rise in other parts of the world, Gov. Kathy Hochul is urging New Yorkers to remain vigilant and get tested as needed.Thursday, she announced New York will distribute 20 million at-home COVID test kits."Let's get those in people's hands. If there's any warning signs, anyone's concerned, that they can get that test immediately," Hochul said.FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City's testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointmentsThe test kits will be handed out at schools, nursing homes, NYCHA buildings and food banks.Elected officials will also help distribute them.CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICComplete COVID Vaccine CoverageVaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC Vaccinations By Zip CodeFind NYC Testing Site Near YouCheck NYC Testing Wait TimesCDC's COVID Vaccine FAQCDC's COVID Tracking Map By CountyResources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & MoreRemote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WMUR.com

New Hampshire shuts down state-run COVID-19 testing sites

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire's state-run COVID-19 testing sites shut down Tuesday afternoon as cases and hospitalizations continue to fall. According to the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every county in New Hampshire is at a low COVID-19 community level. State health officials said recent gains against the virus have made the testing sites unnecessary.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#New Yorkers#Omicron
Washington Times

Health care workers cared for us, now it’s our turn

While the COVID-19 pandemic has been life-changing for so many, arguably the greatest toll has been on our health care workforce. It’s no secret that our nation’s doctors, nurses’ aides, and all hospital personnel have stepped up in heroic ways during the pandemic, treating and healing sick patients and preventing healthy ones from contracting the virus. But, even before the pandemic began, our health care heroes had been quietly dealing with the mental toll of saving lives, and often, facing the trauma of losing them.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
US News and World Report

To Families’ Dismay, Biden Nursing Home Reform Doesn’t View Them as Essential

When the Biden administration announced a set of proposed nursing home reforms last month, consumer advocates were both pleased and puzzled. The reforms call for minimum staffing requirements, stronger regulatory oversight, and better public information about nursing home quality — measures advocates have promoted for years. Yet they don’t address residents’ rights to have contact with informal caregivers — family members and friends who provide both emotional support and practical assistance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KISS 104.1

New York to Test Counties’ Wastewater for COVID Variants

Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Tioga and Cortland counties soon will have health officials taking a closer look at what is traveling through their sewer systems. New York State plans to start testing wastewater in all counties across New York State for variants of the coronavirus and track changes in concentration. During...
CORTLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy