Hochul: New York to 'scale down' COVID-19 test sites as focus shifts to at-home kits

NEW YORK -- With COVID cases on the rise in other parts of the world, Gov. Kathy Hochul is urging New Yorkers to remain vigilant and get tested as needed.Thursday, she announced New York will distribute 20 million at-home COVID test kits."Let's get those in people's hands. If there's any warning signs, anyone's concerned, that they can get that test immediately," Hochul said.FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City's testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointmentsThe test kits will be handed out at schools, nursing homes, NYCHA buildings and food banks.Elected officials will also help distribute them.CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICComplete COVID Vaccine CoverageVaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC Vaccinations By Zip CodeFind NYC Testing Site Near YouCheck NYC Testing Wait TimesCDC's COVID Vaccine FAQCDC's COVID Tracking Map By CountyResources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & MoreRemote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 DAYS AGO