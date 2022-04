Two people whose remains were among 14 bodies found in the latrine of a Roman bath house may have come from the other side of medieval Scotland, new research suggests.The skeletal remains of nine adults and five infants were discovered at Cramond near Edinburgh in 1975 and have been traced back to the sixth century by radiocarbon dating.Bioarchaeological work led by the University of Aberdeen has now discovered that some of the group may have travelled across Scotland to make the Cramond area their home.The researchers examined the bones and teeth of the dead, known as “the bodies in the...

