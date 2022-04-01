ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Conversations: Ryan North, "How to Take Over the World: Practical Schemes and Scientific Solutions for the Aspiring Supervillain"

By Our Sponsors
Kansas Public Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to take over the World? On this edition of Conversations, Ryan North...

kansaspublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
Ars Technica

How to become a world-dominating supervillain for a measly $55 billion

Are you a fan of superhero comics who identifies more with the Big Bad? Do you dream of riding around on your own cloned dinosaur and kicking back after a long day's evil-doing in your floating, secret supervillain base? Good news: Ryan North has you covered. He's the author of a new book called How to Take Over the World: Practical Schemes and Scientific Solutions for the Aspiring Supervillain, and there's frankly nobody better qualified to guide the reader through a step-by-step process toward world domination.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Kansas Public Radio

Conversations: Emily Murphy, "Grow Now: How We Can Save Our Health, Communities, and Planet - One Garden at a Time"

On this edition of Conversations, Emily Murphy talks with host Dan Skinner about “Grow Now: How We Can Save Our Health, Communities, and Planet – One Garden at a Time.” Murphy is a regenerative organic gardener, photographer, and designer. As the author of “Grow What You Love” and creator of the blog passthepistil.com, she has dedicated the last 15 years to garden education and nature advocacy.
GARDENING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan North
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds Once Again Takes Over the Netflix Charts

Ryan Reynolds has scored another major win for Netflix. Just months after his star-studded Netflix original film Red Notice soared to the top of the streaming charts, the actor has added another honor to his resume: his recently debuted '80s-style family adventure The Adam Project is taking over Netflix in virtually all of its markets across the globe.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

New Ryan Reynolds Blockbuster Quickly Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Actor/producer and Ryan Reynolds are becoming quite a formidable pair when it comes to streaming entertainment. The Deadpool star has now appeared in three Netflix original films and each of them has had a massive debut. Michael Bay's 6 Underground was a solid hit for Netflix, despite its poor reviews. Red Notice, in which Reynolds starred alongside Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, delivered the streamer's biggest-ever debut late last year. Now he's back on Netflix with The Adam Project this weekend, acting as both star and producer, and it looks like another major win for the service.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supervillain#New York Times#Marvel Comics
Primetimer

WeCrashed, Super Pumped and The Dropout have a "workism" and "hustle culture" throughline

The "ethos of so-called 'hustle culture' – the idea that work is life and the self derives value through constant work – courses throughout a number of recent shows set across the 2010s," says Adrian Horton, adding that it is most overt on WeCrashed. "These shows, which all depict headlining stories of singularly deceitful, messianic people, have been loosely classified as true-con TV, 'bad entrepreneur TV' or modern grift series in the headline-to-TV pipeline," says Horton. "These are all fair descriptors – all four series, which premiered in the span of a month, evince our evergreen fascination with the art of the scam (see also: recent Netflix docu-series hits The Tinder Swindler and Bad Vegan). But they are also, in piecemeal fashion, building the iconography of a certain slice of millennial experience now barely discernible in rear-view. There are the deliberately dated nods to the late 2000s/early 2010s – the music (Katy Perry gets a name drop in both WeCrashed and The Dropout), the fashion, the fascination with (and mourning of) Steve Jobs. And there is an awkward, inchoate through-line of 'hustle culture' or 'workism' – the distinctly American, quasi-religious belief system among the college-educated elite (myself included) that work is not merely a job but an identity, an arbiter of self-worth, and a cause worth believing in. WeWork was not a company, Adam Neumann infamously said, but a movement."
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Science-Based Documentary Series ‘Evolve’ Sells to Multiple Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Abacus Media Rights has closed a flurry of sales for the six-part documentary series “Evolve,” which looks at how scientists are learning from evolutionary adaptations found in the natural world. Patrick Aryee, the series’ presenter, will give the keynote address this week at MipDoc, part of the MipTV television market in Cannes. Deals for the show, produced by Beach House Pictures for Curiosity, in association with Blue Ant Media, have been secured with ABC in Australia, Viasat World for Nordic and Central and Eastern Europe, RAI in Italy, Studio Hamburg in Germany, UR in...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

Juliet Stevenson Joins ‘Professor T,’ ‘Hotel Portofino’s’ Season 2 Greenlit

Click here to read the full article. Juliet Stevenson has joined the cast of crime drama “Professor T,” production partners Eagle Eye and Beta Film announced at MipTV in Cannes Sunday. The companies also said that they have greenlit a second season of period drama “Hotel Portofino.” Eagle Eye’s Walter Iuzzolino said his firm was working on two further shows with Beta, yet to be revealed. Stevenson will play the therapist to the titular character, played by Ben Miller, in “Professor T,” which is shooting its second season in Cambridge and Belgium. Beta sold the show to more than 100 territories...
TV SERIES
psychologytoday.com

Media Psychology Takes Center Stage: From Images of War to AI

Understanding media psychology is now important in all fields and disciplines. Media psychology research can help lead to better domestic and global understanding of gender, race, and ethnicity. The media psychology of artificial intelligence is rapidly advancing and will have far-reaching social, political, legal, and ecological effects. There is increased...
MENTAL HEALTH
yankodesign.com

The 2022 Goldreed Industrial Design Award is looking for designs that capture innovation, sustainability, and harmony

Designed with a vision towards the future yet rooted firmly in tradition, the Goldreed Industrial Design Award is an international design prize driven by globalization, specialization, and market orientation. Based out of Xiongan New Area of China, the award was originally created to discover the future of design, inspire the quality of future living and empower the design of future cities by exploring the Chinese concept of “harmony”.
DESIGN
HackerNoon

Developing Software Quality Metrics as a Data Scientist - 5 Lessons Learned

Software quality metrics are essential tools in ensuring a product provides the best experience to its users. This list is a result of my own reflections and advice from my colleagues on developing software quality metrics. Data in software is not normal. Data in software tend to have longer tails on the right side of the data distribution, i.e. Pareto distribution. Software quality metrics need to measure every step Statistics is great, but ... no everyone can understand advanced analysis. Share your work in progress. Collaboration is a great tool. Think of all the users. Don't forget those inside the company.
SOFTWARE
The Next Web

DataRobot’s vision to democratize machine learning with no-code AI

This article is part of our series that explores the business of artificial intelligence. The growing digitization of nearly every aspect of our world and lives has created immense opportunities for the productive application of machine learning and data science. Organizations and institutions across the board are feeling the need to innovate and reinvent themselves by using artificial intelligence and putting their data to good use. And according to several surveys, data science is among the fastest-growing in-demand skills in different sectors.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy