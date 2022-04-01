ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson named in legal case over £750,000 ‘scam’

By Jamie Grierson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lCqqB_0ewN6nwY00
Prince Andrew at Westminster Abbey after a service of thanksgiving for the Duke of Edinburgh this week. Photograph: Tayfun Salcı/Zuma Press Wire/Rex/Shutterstock

The Duke of York and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, have been named in a ruling on a high court case featuring a dispute between a Turkish woman and businessman.

Nebahat Isbilen, 77, was allegedly tricked by Selman Turk into giving Prince Andrew £750,000 “by way of payment for assistance” with her passport, court documents reportedly show.

The documents reveal the prince has since repaid the cash after Isbilen alleged it was a scam. There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by the prince or Ferguson.

A spokesperson for Andrew said: “We are unable to comment on ongoing legal proceedings.”

The revelations come after the prince settled a sexual assault case filed against him by Virginia Giuffre for an undisclosed sum, reported to be as much as £12m.

The out-of-court settlement in the US civil case means the prince makes no admission of guilt over claims by Giuffre that he sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17, allegations he has repeatedly denied.

A court ruling available online details the case between Isbilen and the businessman Selman Turk but is not a final ruling in the case, which is ongoing. Turk disputes Isbilen’s allegations.

Isbilen had needed assistance moving her assets out of Turkey after her husband was imprisoned there owing to his “political affiliations”, the court had been told.

Turk, a former banker, had agreed to help Isbilen move her assets out of reach of the Turkish authorities.

Isbilen has alleged that Turk “breached fiduciary obligations he owed to her” and “advances claims in deceit”. Turk is fighting the case.

In the ruling, Judge Halpern QC said a lawyer representing Isbilen had told him, in an affidavit, that information had emerged to show evidence given by Turk was “misleading”.

He said the solicitor Jonathan Tickner had told him how evidence showed that “money was used for purposes unconnected with Mrs Isbilen, eg substantial sums were paid to Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and to Sarah, Duchess of York”.

A “particulars of claim” document seen by the Guardian and first reported in the Daily Mail states: “In or around November 2019, Mr Turk told Mrs Isbilen that she needed to make a purported ‘gift’ of £750,000 to HRH Duke of York by way of payment for assistance that he told her HRH Duke of York had provided in relation to Mrs Isbilen’s Turkish passport.”

The document states that the passport suggestion was a ruse.

The document continues: “The representation that Mrs Isbilen needed to make a gift to HRH Duke of York in connection with her passport (or for any other purpose) was false, and Mr Turk made it dishonestly, knowing it to be false and intending Mrs Isbilen to rely on it.’

Isbilen is said to have authorised the transfer of £750,000 on 15 November 2019.

The court document, dated in January this year, continues: “Mrs Isbilen has now received £750,000 from HRH Duke of York.”

Another court document, dated April 2021, states Turk disputes Isbilen’s allegations:

“He disagrees with her portrayal of the facts, including as to her understanding of the various dealings with her assets. He states that much of what has happened is the result of Mrs Isbilen’s status as a politically exposed person and the consequential difficulty in dealing with her assets.”

Comments / 19

Delphi 1
2d ago

When these two were married they racked up debts that were & still are ASTRONOMICAL. Wildly extravagent gifts to people & themselves almost on a daily basis. To this day they remain unpaid!!!

Reply
16
keeping It Real
2d ago

These kids and Harry have done more damage to the monarchy. Such an embarrassment to the Queen!!

Reply
19
Velma813
1d ago

Oh my goodness....really Andrew how lower You can go and now You are taking Ferguson down with You....somehow that doesn't surprise me at all 😳

Reply
4
Related
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Sarah Ferguson's Ex To 'Rely' On Queen Elizabeth's Money Forever? Duke Loses Another Honor Even After Reaching A Settlement With Virginia Giuffre

A royal expert claimed Prince Andrew is set to be "bank-rolled" by Queen Elizabeth. Prince Andrew had been in the news since his name was linked to the late convicted s*x offender, Jeffrey Epstein. Things exacerbated after Virginia Giuffre came forward and accused the son of Queen Elizabeth of s*xual assault on three occasions.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Ferguson
Person
Prince Andrew
The Independent

Duke of York’s daughter named in High Court litigation

The Duke of York’s daughter Beatrice has featured in evidence given to a judge overseeing a High Court financial dispute between an elderly Turkish woman and a former banker.Princess Beatrice has been named in an affidavit given by Nebahat Isbilen, who is in her 70s, and has sued Selman Turk, a Turkish businessman based in London.A judge overseeing the dispute has been told that the  Duke of York was allegedly paid £750,000 for “assistance” he provided “in relation” to Mrs Isbilen’s passport.Both the duke and his ex-wife Sarah have been named in a recent ruling on the case by deputy...
POLITICS
epicstream.com

Prince Charles, Prince William Shock: Prince Of Wales And Duke Of Cambridge 'Dismayed' Queen Elizabeth Chose Prince Andrew To Be Her Escort At Prince Philip's Memorial Service

Prince Charles and Prince William were dismayed Queen Elizabeth chose Prince Andrew as her escort. Prince Charles and Prince William were allegedly not on board with the idea of Prince Andrew escorting Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey during Prince Philip's memorial service. Both heirs were reportedly dismayed, especially that the move received an intense backlash from the public.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

The Queen's Attendance At Prince Philip's Memorial Was 'Overshadowed' By Prince Andrew—We Can’t Believe He Did This!

Royal experts were unsure whether The Queen would be well enough to attend her late husband Prince Philip’s memorial at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday, March 29th until the very last moment; so naturally the world was delighted when the 95-year-old monarch arrived. Albeit, through the side entrance. However, according to royal biographer Omid Scobie, many felt that The Queen’s presence and the entire ceremony as a whole was “overshadowed” due to the fact that disgraced son Prince Andrew – who has been stripped of most of his royal titles following his sexual assault case with Virginia Giuffre – was the one who accompanied her to her seat. It was also Prince Andrew’s first public appearance since reaching a multi-million-pound settlement with Giuffre.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mom To Award Harry And Meghan Markle Jubilee Medals Just To Meet Lilibet? Royal Reported To Lose A Title This Weekend

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly desperate to meet her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Queen Elizabeth became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the U.K., on Feb. 6, 2022. Buckingham Palace revealed the celebration plans earlier this year, which include a "once-in-a-generation show" combining the best British ceremonial splendor and pageantry with cutting-edge artistic and technological displays.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Turkish#Prince Andrew 750 000
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Daughter Is The Only Royal Close To Monarch's Exceptionality Not Heirs Prince Charles Or Prince William, Columnist Rod Liddle Says

Princess Anne is the only royal close to Queen Elizabeth's exceptionality which defines her reign. Princess Anne is way below the line of succession and is unlikely to be the next Queen after her mother, Queen Elizabeth II. However, many are rooting for her. English journalist Rod Liddle weighed in on the future of the monarchy and what the Princess Royal has that the heirs to the throne, Prince Charles and Prince William, lack.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Queen Elizabeth Hands Over The Baton To Her Grandson Amid Her 'Failing' Health

Queen Elizabeth is relying more on Prince Charles and Prince William now that she's older. Prince William is one of Queen Elizabeth’s strongest and most dedicated allies. As the future king of Britain, Prince William has been supporting the queen for almost all his life but even more so now that the queen is getting older. The monarch also suffered a series of health problems in the past couple of weeks, so she was forced to pass on the baton to her heirs, Prince Charles and Prince William.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Billionaire Bill Gates is seen in public for the first time since ex-wife Melinda claimed in a bombshell interview that he'd had multiple affairs during their 27-year marriage

Bill Gates has been seen in public for the first time since his ex-wife Melinda claimed that he had multiple affairs during their marriage in a bombshell interview. The Microsoft co-founder, 66, sat in the stands on Tuesday to watch the Eisenhower Cup during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Nearly Broke Down After Prince Of Wales Was Targeted By Terrorists With A Bomb While Carrying Out Royal Duties

Queen Elizabeth nearly broke down and canceled engagement when terrorists targetted Prince Charles. Queen Elizabeth II had a near meltdown when her son and the heir apparent, Prince Charles, was targeted by terrorists while carrying out his royal duties in Wales. The monarch was so devastated and fortunately, escaped the bombing.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Judge slams Prince Harry's lawyers for coming to court 'without an apology' as he rules parts of documents for his case against the Home Office over his police protection in the UK WILL remain secret

Parts of some documents in the Duke of Sussex's claim against the Home Office will be kept secret, a High Court judge ruled as he criticised Harry's legal team for an 'entirely unacceptable' breach of court rules. Harry is bringing a claim against the department after being told he would...
POLITICS
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Reminded He’s Not ‘Normal’ By Prince Andrew? Royals Relationship Revisited

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew reportedly had an awkward conversation years ago. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew reportedly have a complicated relationship. Even though they share some similarities, there are reports that the Duke of Sussex doesn’t want to be compared to the Duke of York. Years ago, Prince Harry told The Times that one of his fears is to become boring because royal fans are supporting the younger royals than the ones from his generation.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

224K+
Followers
61K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy