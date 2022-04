Kenya has been at the centre of some of the world’s most notable wildlife conservation endeavours in recent years.Now, in yet another feather added to its illustrious cap, wildlife enthusiasts in the country have embarked on a mission to save the critically endangered Mountain Bongo (Tragelaphus eurycerus isaaci) from extinction.Kenya has set up the world’s first sanctuary to protect the rare antelope subspecies, whose population is estimated at less than 100. Concerns had been raised for years that despite being found only in the Kenyan wilderness, it was becoming an increasingly rare sight.The location for this noble initiative is a...

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO