Sometimes in hockey, you have to do what you have to do, regardless of how much it's going to hurt. If you recall, just before Marc-Andre Fleury was traded to the Minnesota Wild by the Chicago Blackhawks at the deadline, he was forced to play in a game for a bit after losing his glove. Fleury would continue without the use of the trapper, but got scored on while trying to put it back on. He was not forced to use his bare hand to make a save.

