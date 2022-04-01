ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Aston Villa: Steven Gerrard unhappy as Wolves boost European hopes

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAston Villa manager Steven Gerrard warned his players they are playing for their futures after they lost at Wolves - a result that boosted the hosts' hopes of playing in Europe next season. Wolves had looked in control when Spain defender Jonny struck a crisp half-volley after only seven...

www.bbc.co.uk

