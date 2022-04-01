Young leads surging Hawks past struggling Cavaliers 131-107

Trae Young ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 31: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks handles the ball during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 31, 2022 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images) (Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Hawks led from start to finish Thursday night as they whipped the Cavaliers 131-107 in Atlanta.

Trae Young led the way with 30 points as the Hawks won their fourth straight to earn no worse than a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

