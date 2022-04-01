ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Young leads surging Hawks past struggling Cavaliers 131-107

Trae Young ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 31: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks handles the ball during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 31, 2022 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images) (Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Hawks led from start to finish Thursday night as they whipped the Cavaliers 131-107 in Atlanta.

Trae Young led the way with 30 points as the Hawks won their fourth straight to earn no worse than a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

FanSided

Cavs Top 3: Cedi Osman shines in the ashes of the Cavaliers defense

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Atlanta Hawks in a lopsided affair. The Cleveland Cavaliers are spiraling without Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and Dean Wade’s ability to provide defense both inside and out. The Cavs were able to get a great shooting day from Cedi Osman, and he even had a nice outing on defense, compared to the rest of the starters anyway.
NBA
Reuters

Darius Garland helps Cavaliers knock off Knicks

Darius Garland totaled 24 points and 13 assists as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed and took control in the third quarter en route to a 119-101 victory over the short-handed New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon. The Cavaliers (43-35) rebounded nicely from an ugly 131-107 loss to the Atlanta...
NBA
Trae Young
ESPN

Streaking Hawks survive Durant's 55, hold off Nets 122-115

ATLANTA -- — Kevin Durant earned a new scoring record, though it was Danilo Gallinari and the Atlanta Hawks who celebrated with a postgame toast. Trae Young scored 36 points, including nine in the final minute, and the streaking Hawks overcame Durant's career-high 55 points to hold off the Brooklyn Nets 122-115 on Saturday night for their fifth consecutive win.
NBA
WGAU

Ginobili, Hardaway, Karl among 2022 Hall of Fame class

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — When Manu Ginobili reflects on the odds of a kid from Argentina growing up to win four NBA titles and Olympic gold, he sounds in awe that that is in fact the story of his athletic life. “It’s one in tens of millions,"...
NBA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: 76ers vs. Cavaliers prediction, odds, and pick – 4/3/2022

The Philadelphia 76ers begin a three-game road trip as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Sunday night showdown. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Cavaliers prediction and pick. The 76ers demolished the Charlotte Hornets 144-114 at home on Saturday. Philadelphia snapped a three-game...
NBA
#Cavaliers#Hawks
ESPN

Hawks play the Nets on 4-game win streak

Brooklyn Nets (40-37, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (40-37, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Brooklyn. The Hawks are 24-24 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta has a 22-17 record in games decided...
NBA
FOX Sports

Embiid, Philadelphia set for matchup with Cleveland

LINE: Cavaliers -4.5; over/under is 224.5. BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup against Cleveland. He currently ranks third in the league averaging 30.0 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 26-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 10.9 fast break points...
NBA
