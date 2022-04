A Trego ax-thrower hopes her story of perseverance inspires others like her to pick up a hatchet. Lindy Smith fell and sustained a head injury on her 35th wedding anniversary last May. She was airlifted to Logan Health Medical Center, where she awoke to find she didn’t recognize anyone, not even her husband Ken. Just a month later, Smith was back in action with a hatchet in her hands. Even though she had to be reintroduced to all her teammates, Smith nonetheless showed up to compete at an ax-throwing competition in Billings, where she took the award for top female...

TREGO, MT ・ 46 MINUTES AGO