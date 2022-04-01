ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tropical Weather-Atlantic

KULR8
 2 days ago

————— There is no...

www.kulr8.com

People

Rare 207-Year-Old Whaling Shipwreck Found in the Gulf of Mexico: 'Critical Discovery'

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced the findings of a fascinating discovery this week. The remains of a 19th century shipwreck have been identified as those of the Industry, a two-masted, 64-foot whaling ship that sank in 1836, NOAA revealed in a news release Wednesday. The remains were discovered about 70 nautical miles off the mouth of the Mississippi River in the Gulf of Mexico on February 25.
SCIENCE
Fox News

Stormy weather forecast from Southeast through mid-Atlantic

A slow-moving system will bring rain and storms to the Southeast on Wednesday before moving up through the mid-Atlantic on Thursday. Some Wednesday storms could become severe from Central Florida to the eastern Carolinas. Snow will move into parts of the Southwest mountains, bringing several inches to the Denver area.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Camden, Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 22:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Camden; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Cumberland; Eastern Monmouth; Gloucester; Mercer; Middlesex; Northwestern Burlington; Ocean; Salem; Southeastern Burlington; Western Monmouth ICY CONDITIONS ON UNTREATED ROADS AND WALKWAYS OVERNIGHT AND EARLY ON SUNDAY MORNING Temperatures will continue to drop into the teens overnight. Icy conditions are likely on untreated roads and walkways in southeastern Pennsylvania, central and southern New Jersey, Delaware and eastern Maryland. If you will be going out overnight or early on Sunday morning, use extra caution.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
#Atlantic
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Tropical Gardening: Spring rains mean it is time to fertilize

By NORMAN BEZONA Professor emeritus, University of Hawaii College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources | Saturday, March 19, 2022, 12:05 a.m. This weekend is the last two days of winter and Monday is officially the first day of spring. It has been a dry winter for many parts of the island, but now some areas are beginning to get a bit of spring rain. This makes it difficult to make general recommendations that apply to all. Parts of the windward side received enough precipitation to remove nutrients like nitrogen and actual topsoil as well. West Hawaii received much less but with our excessively porous rocky areas, even an inch of rain can leach important elements essential to plant growth.
HAWAII STATE
KULR8

WY Rapid City SD Zone Forecast

————— 232 FPUS53 KUNR 282127. .LATE THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in. the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to. 15 mph with gusts up to 30...
RAPID CITY, SD
KULR8

MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Rain and snow with gusty winds impact portions of Broadwater. and Meagher Counties through 630 PM MDT... At 425 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a band of precipitation. across central Broadwater County, moving eastward at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of...
GREAT FALLS, MT

