ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Some Suave antiperspirants recalled due to high levels of cancer-causing chemical

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hpJci_0ewMwHZo00

(NEXSTAR) — Consumer goods company Unilever has initiated a voluntary recall of two of its Suave antiperspirant products due to concerns over benzene content – exposure to high levels of the chemical has been linked to several types of cancer.

Elementary students locked in ‘isolation room’ as discipline, administrator says

The affected products are Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirants, both the “Fresh” and “Powder” scents. The 4-6 ounce spray cans feature the UPC codes:

  • 079400751508
  • 079400784902
  • 079400785503

Items with these UPC codes and expiration dates through September 2023 are the only Unilever/Suave products affected by the recall.

Unilever explains that the antiperspirants themselves don’t contain benzene but a review showed “unexpected” levels from the propellant that sprays the product from the cans. The company says the 24-hour deodorant sprays were discontinued last year for unrelated business reasons and were previously in limited distribution at U.S. stores and online.

Retailers who carried the items have also been notified to pull any that remain , Unilever says. Anyone who has the affected products should discard them immediately.

Customers with questions or concerns can contact Unilever at (866) 204-9756. More information on the products and reimbursement can also be found at the Suave Recall page. The Food and Drug Administration says customers who may have experienced adverse reactions to the aerosols can report to its MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting .

Benzene

So what is benzene?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explains that benzene is a colorless or yellow liquid when at room temperature. It can be naturally occurring – in volcanoes, forest fires and oil, for example – or found in human manufacturing.

Benzene is among the top 20 chemicals used in the U.S., the CDC says. It’s used to make plastics, nylons and some types of lubricants, rubbers, dyes, detergents and drugs. Tobacco smoke is a large source of benzene exposure to humans.

How is it harmful?

Nation’s oldest active park ranger retires at 100

The CDC reports benzene damages the human body by causing cells to malfunction. For instance, bone marrow can stop producing adequate amounts of red blood cells. Additionally, it can cause changes in antibodies and white blood cell loss. Immediate symptoms of exposure include headaches, dizziness, tremors, vomiting and confusion.

Long-term exposure (longer than a year) can result in cancers, per the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Moisturizer recalled due to presence of bacteria

CINCINATTI, Ohio (ValleyCentral) — Kao USA has issued a voluntary recall of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer. Kao USA is asking for consumers to check their 3 oz. and 10 oz. moisturizer products to check if its part of the recall. According to an announcement by the FDA, “select units of Jergens Ultra Healing moisturizer could […]
TEXAS STATE
WKRC

Blood pressure medication, two generic versions recalled

(CBS Newspath/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - There's very important information for those taking blood pressure medication. Pfizer is issuing a recall of its Accuretic tablets and two generic versions of the medication due to elevated levels of a potentially cancer-causing impurity. There's too much of a particular impurity called nitrosamines. They're common...
HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Recall: Drug recall due tot poison risk

This drug is being recalled due to a risk of poisoning. Acme United Corporation is recalling PhysiciansCare brand over the counter drugs. Failure to meet child resistant packaging requirement poses possible poison risk. Since these drugs have not been properly package if a child gets ahold of them it’s possible...
HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Pfizer recalls some blood pressure drug products over elevated levels of cancer-causing impurity

Pfizer said it was recalling some blood pressure medication and two generic versions Monday over elevated levels of a potentially cancer-causing impurity. The pharmaceutical giant said was recalling six lots of Accuretic tablets, one lot of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets and four lots of quinapril HCl/ hydrochlorothiazide tablets because of the presence of nitrosamine.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Cancer#Antiperspirants#Drugs#Nexstar#Upc#Unilever Suave
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
PennLive.com

Pharmacy recalls compounded drugs that may be too strong or too weak

Olympia Pharmacy is recalling 11 lots of seven compounded medications that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said are “out of specification.”. Recalled are Trimix Formulas F-9, T-105, SB-4, Sermorelin, Sincalide, Hydroxocobalamin and NAD, compounded injectables. The FDA said the compounded drugs in question “are typically prescribed by medical...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls BP Drugs Due to Potential Cancer Risk

March 22, 2022 -- Drug giant Pfizer is voluntarily recalling some high blood pressure medications due to unacceptable levels of a potential carcinogen, the company announced. The affected products are quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide (Accuretic) tablets that Pfizer distributes, and two authorized generics, quinapril plus hydrochlorothiazide and quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide, distributed by Greenstone. The recall is over higher than accepted levels of N-nitroso-quinapril, a compound known as a nitrosamine.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds youth exposed to environmental tobacco smoke had lower wheezing risk when on a higher quality diet

More than four million adolescents in the United States have asthma, and many more youth who have not received official diagnosis of this airway disease still experience wheezing. Adolescence includes a period of important physiologic changes, including accelerated growth towards peak lung function—a stage in life that may be particularly susceptible to environmental exposures, which may impact development and contribute to chronic respiratory disease in adulthood. Adolescence also represents a critical period for the formation of potentially lifelong patterns in diet, as habits established during this time predict food preferences in adulthood.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Long COVID Linked to Lasting Disease of the Small Airways in the Lungs

Disease of the small airways in the lungs is a potential long-lasting effect of COVID-19, according to a new study published in the journal Radiology. The study found that small airways disease occurred independently of initial infection severity. The long-term consequences are unknown. “There is some disease happening in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Pfizer Recalls Some Lots Of Hypertension Med Due To Potential Cancer-Causing Impurity

Pfizer Inc PFE voluntarily recalls Accuretic (quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide) and two authorized generic versions due to the presence of nitrosamine, N-nitroso-quinapril, above an acceptable level. Pfizer will recall six lots of Accuretic tablets, one lot of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, and four lots of quinapril HCl/ hydrochlorothiazide tablets. Nitrosamines are common...
INDUSTRY
The Staten Island Advance

Fast-food packaging found to contain cancer-causing ‘forever’ chemicals according to Consumer Reports

According to PennLive, a report recently published by Consumer Reports found that fast-food establishments such as McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A, Burger King, and other fast-food restaurants have toxic “forever” chemicals known as PFAs in the packaging. PennLive reported that PFAs are called “forever” chemicals because they do not naturally...
FOOD SAFETY
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

38K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy